Mandate appetite keeps growing

It's the hairdressers today. Who will it be tomorrow?

It was with an air of triumphalism that the news media reported over the weekend about a new state law that drafts hairstylists into the war on domestic violence.

Illinois, the first state in the nation to do so, now requires that stylists, cosmetologists, aestheticians, hair braiders and nail technicians must receive an hour of abuse-prevention training if they wish to continue in their chosen field. The power of licensing gives the government work-or-no-work power over applicants, and Illinois' legislative policymakers, in their finite wisdom, have decided that domestic violence is an important enough issue to issue another mandate.

It is based on two premises.

One is that those who work in this field have a special relationship with their clients, ones in which clients might be inclined to share deep, personal secrets. There's probably some truth to that, although relationships vary.

The other premise, one posited by a spokeswoman for a cosmetologists' organization, is that abusers strategically inflict punishment on their victims so as to inflict injuries not easily discovered. Because of the close contact between a hairdresser and his/her clients, according to this theory, the hairdresser "can see things that cannot be visible to the casual observer."

That's true, except in those cases when it's not. But, apparently, the logic was persuasive enough for members of the Illinois General Assembly.

There is no doubt that domestic violence is a serious problem, and it may well be that a hairdresser, armed with a useful phone number or a helpful suggestion, can be helpful on the fringes of this problem.

But the bigger question is how far the government ought to be allowed to go to draft private parties into the public effort to address this issue?

If hairdressers can be co-opted, as a condition of employment, what about others who have what might be considered close relationships with business clients.

Bartenders are renowned as listeners, whether they wish to be or not. Accountants surely hear a story or two as they review family financial issues that may be related to financial problems that can be at the root of family discord.

Further, why limit the mandate to business relationships? Aren't neighbors often close? If they are, why not another mandate requiring everyone who has a neighbor to be subject to this well-intentioned mandate? After all, what's good for the goose (hairstylists) ought to be good for the gander (everyone else).

Of course, as is often the case with legislative solutions aimed more at attracting votes than solving problems, there is less to this mandate than meets the eye.

The law does not require the stylists who become aware of a domestic abuse problem to report it. It also shields them from any legal liability if they do.

All it orders is that the targets of the legislation submit to an hour of mandated-abuse training as a part of the licensing process.

After that, they may forget about it. Or they may use what they learn to connect clients with services. As government intrusions go, it's minimally invasive on a chosen few. As a precedent for future government overreach, however, it's troubling.

One of the common complaints about government today concerns its failure to function effectively in pursuit of the common good. In other words, the more government fails to meet its core functions, the more grandiose it becomes in pursuit of nontraditional issues to address.

Illinois, an essentially failed state deep in debt and paralyzed by willful political dysfunction, can't even pass a state budget as mandated by its Constitution. But it can pass domestic violence mandates on hairdressers. It's no wonder a vast majority of the people here say this state is headed in the wrong direction.