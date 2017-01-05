That was then, this is now

What seemed like a smart, efficient political power play a few years ago has come back to haunt U.S. Senate Democrats hoping to derail the Trump train.

U.S. Senate Democrats, still coping with the shocking results of the November election, aren't hiding their disdain for many of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet choices.

Just this week, in fact, they identified eight Trump appointees whose nominations they would like at best to defeat or at least to delay for months. The group includes U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for attorney general, outgoing Exxon/Mobil chief and would-be Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.S. Rep. Tom Price, the Obamacare opponent nominated to lead Health and Human Services.

The delay tactic is called slow-walking. It's a means of undermining a presidency by pushing back the time the president's subordinates take office.

With 48 members in their caucus, Democrats traditionally would have had the votes to achieve their goal of gumming up the confirmation process. Unfortunately, they can't now, and they have only themselves to blame.

Back in 2013, when they held a Senate majority, Democrats changed the rules to make it easier and faster for President Barack Obama to get his nominees through. Specifically, they changed the filibuster rules, reducing the number of votes needed to end a filibuster for Cabinet nominees and most judicial nominations from 60 to 51.

That allowed Senate Democrats, frustrated with GOP parliamentary tactics allowed by Senate rules, to roll over the GOP's concerns and complaints about Obama nominees.

First, they voted to end GOP filibusters over controversial nominees. Then they voted to confirm the nominations.

Now Senate Republicans can — and will — do the same thing to the Democrats.

"Wish it hadn't happened," said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, the Democrats' new minority leader.

The Democrats' 2013 rule change was described as the "nuclear option," a reference to the dramatic change in Senate rules that it represented. Just a couple years earlier, then-majority Senate Republicans considered doing the same thing, but they were talked out of it after concerns were raised about how radical the proposed rule change was.

The filibuster has played a vital role in Senate tradition and history. It's been abused at times, most particularly when Southern Democrats used the tactic to block civil-rights initiatives. But the filibuster has been a means of ensuring broad support for important pieces of legislation or crucial nominations to powerful posts.

It's also been particularly useful in slowing down popular but ill-advised legislation, a means of slowing down a legislative train. Shortly before he died, former Illinois U.S. Sen. Alan Dixon praised the existence of the filibuster option in the Senate, saying that it had "prevented a lot of bad stuff from happening."

For purely political reasons, Republicans were vehemently opposed to the Democrats' rule change. But they hit the nail squarely on the head when they warned Democrats that the day would someday come when Democrats wouldn't hold the majority and it would be Republicans pushing through nominees to whom the Democrats objected.

Now-retired Sen. Harry Reid, then the body's Democratic majority leader, gave a sneering response to that argument. Now Democrats can only grin and bear it.

The wisdom of the filibuster and its reach, however, ought not be confused with the propriety of confirming presidential nominees.

It's long been our view that presidents, within broad parameters, are entitled to make what they regard as appropriate nominations to executive or judicial posts. But the confirmation process has become increasingly partisan and ugly over the years, starting with President Ronald Reagan's ill-fated 1987 nomination of federal appeals court Judge Robert Bork to the U.S. Supreme Court. Since then, each party delighted in taking revenge against the other for its treatment of the other party's nominees.

That's not likely to change anytime soon. But under the new Democratic-sponsored rules, both parties will suffer and benefit as control shifts back and forth.