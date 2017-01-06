Penny for your tweets

Tweets, like talk, are cheap. It's what comes after that matters.

Not even sworn into office, President-elect Donald Trump already has made his mark as a communicator.

He's presiding over a Twitter transition and, eventually, a presidency. Or at least it seems that way.

Public officials, among others, have been tweeting for years. But Trump's tweets seem to be sucking up all the oxygen in the room by amusing some, infuriating others and surprising almost everyone because of their content.

He tweets about substantive policy issues.

"China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the US in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!"

He tweets as part of a chain-pulling exercise.

"Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"

He tweets in response to perceived criticism from political opponents, including U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

"The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they ..." Trump wrote in the first of three posts.

With only 140 characters per tweet, Trump sometimes needs a series of messages to make his point.

Critics profess to be offended by this method of Trump messaging.

"We can't have a Twitter presidency. ... Nothing wrong with tweeting, but everything wrong if that's your sole means of governing or communicating, or even your major means," said Schumer.

It's no surprise Democrats take umbrage. But leaders of foreign countries, too, have shown disdain for Trump's blunt tweets.

China slammed Trump's tweets in a commentary published by the country's official news agency, Xinhua.

"The obsession with 'Twitter diplomacy' is undesirable," said a commentary asserting that "Twitter should not be a tool for foreign policy."

So what is there to make of The Donald's practice of wielding his Twitter account as a flame-thrower? Whether it's unpresidential or merely unconventional is a matter of opinion, but it's clearly here to stay.

Trump's incoming White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, told reporters he gets no advance warning about the tweets.

"He drives the train on this," said Spicer.

The president-elect is not the first politician to take a by-any-means-necessary approach to achieving his goals. But his use of tweets to do so is unprecedented.

They sometimes come across as impulsive, juvenile and lacking in grace. But there's no question that Trump's tweets were part of a broad-based campaign that struck a chord with the American public. So it's no surprise that he has ignored suggestions, even from his strongest supporters, to tone down his voices on Twitter.

Eventually, of course, presidential talk — or tweet — has to be backed up with substance.

Will Trump and the Republican Congress come up with an acceptable alternative to Obamacare?

Will they embrace policies that jump-start the economy in a way that creates new jobs for the millions of people who want and need them?

Will the United States, led by Trump, meet the foreign policy challenges posed by Russia, China, North Korea and Iran?

Those are just a part of an overwhelming workload that awaits this nation's next president.

If circumstances go south for the White House, no amount of Trump tweets will save him and the GOP. If there's success, the tweets will be just another peculiar feature of what promises to be the least conventional presidential administration in memory.