A federal jury in South Carolina gave a mass murderer what he appeared to want.

The sentence of death returned this week against 22-year-old Dylann Roof is not the end of this stomach-turning case, but in fact the beginning of what could be years of appeals filed on behalf of this ninth-grade dropout.

The jury's decision was no surprise. He clearly did what he was accused of doing — fatally shooting nine black churchgoers at a Charleston, S.C., church in 2015. Not only did he express no remorse over his actions, Roof practically invited the jury to return a death sentence.

In what passed as his final argument to the jury, Roof acknowledged that he could ask for a life sentence, "but I'm not sure what good that would do."

That was the culmination of Roof's non-effort during the sentencing phase of the case to save his own life. He presented no witnesses to testify on his behalf and asked no questions of the witnesses called by the prosecution.

After being represented during the guilt phase of the trial, Roof was allowed by U.S. Judge Richard Gergel to dismiss his legal team for the sentencing phase and represent himself. That's never a wise move, but Roof had the absolute right to act as his own lawyer.

Although the prosecution portrayed Roof as the essence of evil — what he did was monstrous — he comes across more as pathetic and pitiful, confused and warped.

He is, obviously, a very disturbed and deluded young man, not legally insane but poisoned by racial animosity and resentment that drove his heinous actions.

What's next for Roof? His case is headed into the legal black hole of endless appeals — unless, of course, he tries to derail that process by trying to abandon it. If he does, it would be a whole new legal drama.

Whatever the future holds, Roof's life is effectively over. He'll never be a free man, and he should never be a free man.