Help wanted

The search will soon begin for a new provost at the University of Illinois.

Just when things were starting to settle down a bit, the University of Illinois has another big hole to fill near the top of its organization chart.

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Edward Feser announced last week that he has accepted the position of executive vice president and provost at Oregon State University in Corvalis.

Suffice it to say, Feser will leave big shoes to fill. As the chief academic and budget office for the UI's local campus, he has faced an unrelenting series of challenges since taking over the position on an interim basis in 2015.

The OSU job will, no doubt, pose its own brand of headaches. But it's hard to imagine anything there will rival what Illinois state officials are putting their public university administrators through.

Feser said leaving Illinois' problems behind was not a factor in his decision to leave the UI. But it's certainly a strong side benefit.

Of greater influence, he said, is OSU's rising status in the academic world and the opportunity to be closer to family members who reside in the West.

It's certainly unfortunate for the UI that Feser is leaving. But he goes with the best of wishes for his new career and duties at OSU.