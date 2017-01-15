A new beginning?

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

Hope springs eternal, even in Illinois.

Perhaps that's why Gov. Bruce Rauner and state legislators were on their best behavior Wednesday when the new Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office.

"Let's make Illinois great again," enthused Illinois Senate President John Cullerton.

Yes, let's make Illinois great again, because it sure isn't great now. It is, in fact, an embarrassment.

It's effectively bankrupt, which is about as bad as it gets. Even worse, our elected officials haven't done much about it, preferring to point fingers at each other as too many of their fellow citizens vote with their feet by leaving the Land of Lincoln.

But all is not lost, at least not yet. There even were some signs of progress on the long-standing budget standoff between Gov. Rauner, a Republican, and Democratic legislative leaders.

In the Senate, Cullerton and Republican leader Christine Radogno put together a series of proposals that they hope will provide the foundation for a broad agreement on budget and economic growth questions.

There are aspects of the Cullerton/Radogno proposals that are disturbing, most particularly a proposed dramatic expansion of gambling and the penny-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks. State officials have been hoping for decades that new revenues generated by gambling would ease state spending woes.

State spending is so vast, however, that the higher revenues have been only marginally helpful. As for the sugar tax proposal, it's not only exorbitant, but regressive.

But their proposals are still in the preliminary stage. Even more important, if Illinois is going to get what's being called a "grand bargain" on the tax, spending and economic growth issues in play, there are, by necessity, going to be parts of it that almost everyone will dislike. That's in the nature of compromise — one has to give something to get something.

It is a far better basis on which to pursue serious negotiations than that which has been on display since the summer of 2015. It was then that Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan ruled all of Gov. Rauner's proposals off the table, calling them "extreme" and unworthy of discussion.

But now, in the aftermath of the November elections in which he lost four seats and his super-majority, Madigan seems to be singing a slightly different tune.

In a newspaper commentary, Madigan borrowed a line from Gov. Rauner and said Illinois "can and should improve our business climate." Of course, some of his proposals for doing so — hiking the minimum wage, levying higher taxes on millionaires, tax cuts for low-income families — won't get the job done.

Even Madigan's proposal to cut the state's corporate income tax by half includes provisions to make some businesses pay taxes they don't currently owe.

But if the parties are on a different page, they're at least singing from the same hymn book.

There is a danger here, however, that cannot be ignored.

Frustration over the state's budget fiasco abounds.

Illinois is in its second year without a permanent budget. Rauner and legislators threw together a temporary budget for the current year, but it expired on Dec. 31.

It would be a shame if, after all the state has gone through, everyone settled for an overall agreement that is less than what the state requires.

The status quo has got to go. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the definition of insanity.

Illinois will continue to fail if legislators don't take the steps necessary to attract job creators. Frankly, it's hard to see how the two parties disagree on that.

Why must this be a partisan issue between a Republican governor and Democratic legislative leaders.

Since when haven't Democrats wanted jobs available to people who need them?

Papering over the job of restoring Illinois to economic strength won't fool businesses considering locating or expanding here. They run the numbers, and they either work or don't.

So a budget alone, while it would get money public institutions that rely on it, isn't the sole goal. It's what's in the budget — and what's in addition to the budget — that matters. Legislators last week seemed to understand that reality. People will know soon enough if they're sincere or merely running another misdirection play.