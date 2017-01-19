Arrest just a first step

It will take a lot more than one arrest to bring this community's gang war to a conclusion.

Last week's arrest of a local teen in connection with the fatal 2014 shooting of a Champaign man certainly came as good news.

The death of 22-year-old Rakim Vineyard sparked a war of retaliation and counter-retaliation among his friends, associates and rivals that was reflected by multiple shooting deaths and injuries.

But it would be a mistake to assume that the long-sought arrest of the suspect in this case, 19-year-old Joshu'ah Young, will bring the mayhem to a prompt conclusion.

Mr. Vineyard's death may have sparked this mindlessly violent war among rival groups of impulsive and highly dangerous young men. But there have been two years' worth of shootings that have steadily escalated the hard feelings.

Further, as Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz correctly point out, while an arrest is important, it's the beginning, not the end, of the legal process.

"Josh Young is innocent until proven guilty, we still may have issues with reluctant witnesses or witness credibility, the rivalries still exist which may cause us problems when we get closer to trial, and not all the gun violence in our community arises out of the Vineyard homicide," said Rietz, who noted that "Young is one 19-year-old, not the only one."

From the outside looking in, it's almost impossible to understand what's driving this orgy of violence.

It's not the revenge aspect that defies comprehension, it's the self-destruction.

All the parties involved are reveling in a culture of violent death, one that invites personal disaster either through violence or incarceration.

Doubtless, the young people involved are too immature and too caught up in a gang, drug and gun culture to see the big picture.

It would, obviously, be nice if this arrest helps to relieve a tense situation. But too much has gone before to put much confidence in that happening.