What's next?

After eight years of "hope and change," America is headed in a new direction under a new president.

When President Donald Trump (doesn't that sound unusual?) was sworn into office Friday, he stuck to the basic script he used in the long and successful campaign he waged to become this nation's 45th chief executive.

Like much of what preceded his inaugural address, what people thought of Trump's 16-minute address depended on what they thought of Trump before he started talking.

Democrats and most of the news media hated the speech, calling its tone "dark" and criticizing him for not embracing a more upbeat, optimistic message. Those who supported Trump, or were not disappointed by the defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton, were more inclined to credit Trump for remembering why he was elected and what he has pledged to do as president.

Missing, of course, was the soaring rhetoric. But if words on occasions like this can make people's hearts flutter, they also carry real-world consequences.

President John Kennedy thrilled the country when he promised America would "pay any price, bear any burden" to assure the survival of liberty throughout the world. Looking back on that grandiosity, it's clear soaring rhetoric can lead countries to places they ought not go and commitments they cannot afford to make.

Instead, Trump promised a more inward approach focused on solving the problems posed by record numbers of people who have dropped out of the labor force, intolerable levels of inner-city violence and the ravages of illegal drugs.

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment, it's going to be America first," he said.

American presidents have, as a general proposition, always tried to put this country's interests on the front burner. One could argue that they have not always succeeded, and it's there that Trump will focus his energy.

Take trade. It's crucial to the American economy. But Trump is not the only presidential candidate in 2016 who expressed serious doubts about whether this country's trade agreements really served the public interest.

There were other issues and other phrases Trump used that drew rebuke, including his reference to the "American carnage" that "stops right here and stops right now."

It's hardly a feel-good phrase, nothing that will evoke President Ronald Reagan's reference to Washington as a "shining city on a hill." But the word "carnage" might appear fitting to those trapped in big cities where violence is routine, schools don't educate and human potential rots on the vine.

Where Trump drew his greatest criticism is where he drew the sharpest line between himself and the power brokers in the nation's capital. He made no secret of his disdain for the permanent political class, those who set the rules others must live with.

"Today's ceremony has very special meaning, because today we are not merely transferring power from one president to another or from one party to another. We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people," he said.

But what, really, does that mean? It's a populist rhetorical ploy that sends a strong message but is otherwise devoid of substance until it's fleshed out by policies that generate economic growth and provide all citizens the opportunity to better themselves and their families.

That's why what really matters is not what Trump said in his inaugural address Friday, but what he and his team start to do when the real work begins Monday.