Jobs are job one for new president

Energy and jobs are key themes of the new Trump administration.

When he was campaigning for president, Donald Trump indicated that he considers energy production to be one of this country's main strengths and that he would do what he could to encourage it.

Now that he's in office, Trump is showing he meant it.

The new president signed executive orders Tuesday that will advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

After a yearslong fight, the Obama administration tried in 2015 to kill off the XL. Arguing that the pipeline enhanced the risks of global warming, Barack Obama denied a required permit for the XL. Just a few months ago, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers moved to delay the nearly completed Dakota pipeline to provide additional time to consider alternative routes. That delay was precipitated by complaints from an Indian tribe because the pipeline will potentially threaten drinking water and disturb cultural sites.

Environmentalists, predictably, were critical of Trump's executive actions.

Michael Bruce, the executive director of the Sierra Club, said Trump's decision proves that he is "the dangerous threat to our climate we feared he would be."

There's no question that both pipelines have proved politically divisive, symbolic of the back-and-forth exchanges between those who consider petroleum-based fuel as an economic necessity and others who wish to limit, even halt, its production.

But in both these cases, the energy is already being produced.

The XL pipeline would transport oil being produced in Canada through a network that carries oil throughout the United States.

The Dakota pipeline, when completed, will carry oil produced in North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

Oil not transported by these two pipelines will be transported either by rail or truck — an even worse outcome for environmentalists. Pipelines are more economical, safer and have a smaller carbon footprint than railroads or trucks.

The XL pipeline represents the fourth phase of a vast network. The first three phases carry oil from Alberta, Canada, to Madison and Marion counties in Illinois; Cushing, Okla.; and Port Arthur, Texas.

Frankly, completion of the XL pipeline is hardly worth getting upset about. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was among the many Democrats and Republicans who supported its construction. She switched to opposition after U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders started using the issue against her in last year's Democratic presidential primary races. But her switch was strictly based on politics, not merit.

As for the Dakota pipeline, it is mostly complete and, according to news reports, is expected to be fully functioning before the XL pipeline is complete, thanks to Trump's action.

All that's left to be finished of the 1,200-mile Dakota is a section that would pass under the Missouri River in North Dakota.

The facts, however, are mostly irrelevant because those on each side of the issue have firmly made up their minds.

But if the environmentalists are angry with Trump's decision, organized labor is delighted.

Union leaders were enraged when Obama blocked the XL, calling his decision "just one more indication of an utter disdain and disregard for salt-of-the-earth, middle-class working Americans."

It remains to be see how soon work will resume on these two projects or how many well-paying jobs they will generate. But the economic impact will be significant.

One more thing about Trump's decision also drew attention. He's requiring that the pipeline used in these projects be manufactured in this country.

People can't say they weren't warned. Trump ran emphasizing job creation and putting this country's interests first. So far — and it's still early — he's been a man of his word.