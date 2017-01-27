Trump's choice sure to rile Dems

The real fireworks in the nation's capital have not yet begun.

Congressional Democrats, to say the least, are not coping well with the early actions of the new Trump administration.

Still grieving over losing an election they thought was a sure win, Democrats have been further inflamed each day by President Donald Trump's executive orders on Obamacare or building a wall along the Mexican border or another one of his ill-conceived, always-inflammatory tweets.

But it's a fair bet that their protests will be mild in comparison to their expected expressions of outrage when Trump next week announces his nominee to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democrats have two good reasons to be angry. One is political. They remain embittered by Senate Republicans' refusal to consider former President Barack Obama's nominee, federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland.

The other is ideological. They wanted to fill the seat made vacant by last year's death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia with a liberal who would tip the court's ideological balance from conservative to liberal.

News reports indicate that Trump has narrowed his choice to three top-tier federal appeals court judges — William H. Pryor Jr., Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman. Each would bring sterling educational and professional credentials to the court, just as Garland would have.

But court appointments are as much about timing and luck as they are about the individual merits of the nominees.

Garland would have been easily confirmed, even by a Republican Senate, if he hadn't been nominated in the final year of Obama's second term.

The timing prompted Senate Republicans to do exactly what Senate Democrats would have done if the circumstances were reversed. They exercised the Senate's privilege to take no action on the Garland nomination, leaving the question for the winner of the November election to address.

That stance, according to news reports, didn't disappoint Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. News reports indicated that Clinton, confident of victory, planned to find her own nominee, someone younger and even more liberal than Garland. That's why Senate Republicans might well have allowed Garland's confirmation after the election if Clinton had won.

Events, however, intervened. So now it's the Democrats' turn to declare war on a Republican Supreme Court nominee.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated he'll either oppose whomever Trump nominates or fight "tooth and nail" against a nominee "out of the mainstream," meaning whomever Trump nominates.

Nan Aron, president of the liberal Alliance for Justice, was even more emphatic, announcing that "we are prepared to oppose every name on Trump's list."

During the recent campaign, Trump said he would choose his nominee from a public list of 21 state and federal judges.

The politics of the situation boil down to this from the Democrats' point of view: Don't get mad, get even.

But the policy, as members of both parties understand, is even more important. The court currently is divided — four liberals and four conservatives.

Democrats say they are prepared to leave Scalia's seat vacant for an indefinite period. Republicans, naturally, are calling for action now.

Since Republicans hold a 52-48 majority, they can move the nomination for a vote. That would leave minority Democrats with the option of trying to block the nominee with a filibuster that would require 60 votes to invoke cloture.

Republicans are hoping that some of the Democrats up for re-election in Republican-leaning states will reject the filibuster. If not, they say they are prepared to change the filibuster rules, just as Democrats did a few years ago when Republicans tried to block some of Obama's appeals court nominees with a filibuster.

Obviously, there's considerable political intrigue at play, and it's going to take several months at least to play out. It should be a heck of a fight.