New angle on budget battle

The attorney general is trying to force a settlement of Illinois' budget dispute by obtaining a court order denying salaries to state workers.

The budget fight was a mess before Attorney General Lisa Madigan considerably complicated it last week by asking the courts to block the state from paying its 62,000 employees if a budget agreement is not reached by Feb. 28.

Now the stakes are even higher. The ruling the veteran Democratic attorney general seeks, if granted, could either force a shutdown of state government or put so much pressure on Gov. Bruce Rauner and legislators that they might rush to approve a bad budget deal just to get angry constituents off their backs.

Whether one agrees or not with her action, however, Attorney General Madigan's move is a potential game-changer.

But is it a good move? That depends on the outcome.

The News-Gazette has contended for months that Rauner and legislators from both parties purposely have avoided significant political heat by funding K-12 schools and making sure that employees are paid even as other vital state programs have gone without financial support. Public-school parents and state employees have a lot more clout than backers of unfunded social services agencies or public universities.

Now Attorney General Madigan seeks to kick those two crutches out from under the warring parties by asking for a reversal of St. Clair County Judge Robert LeChien's July 2015 ruling that requires employees be paid, even in the absence of a formal legislative budget appropriation.

Her move drew instant condemnation.

Roberta Lynch, executive director of state employees union AFSCME, described the attorney general's action as "harmful and irresponsible." Gov. Rauner claimed the attorney general's move will "hurt working families."

"I hope this is not a direct attempt to cause a crisis to force a shutdown of the government ... as a step to force a tax hike without any changes to our broken system," Rauner said.

It's unclear whether Attorney General Madigan is motivated by policy — the need for a budget solution — or politics, assisting efforts by her father, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, to best Rauner in their 18-month-old budget brawl.

Whatever her motivation, the attorney general acknowledged her goal is to force settlement of the budget dispute.

She complained that paying employees "has allowed the legislative and executive branches to fail to fulfill their constitutional duties without facing the real threat of a government shutdown."

"With no possibility of a government shutdown to force action by the legislative and executive branches, the state has continued to operate without a budget to fund many services provided by vendors and grantees," she said.

The attorney general may well be correct in her assertion that it's improper for the state to pay employees in the absence of a budget.

She initially raised that claim. The St. Clair County courts operate under the color of law, but the judges' rulings there frequently are colored by politics, both pro-union and pro-trial lawyer. The correctness of LeChien's ruling was widely questioned, but the attorney general did not appeal, most probably out of the desire to avoid public employees' wrath.

Madigan explained that she waited 18 months to press the issue "to allow the executive and legislative branches to do their job without further litigation."

Now, she said, it's time for the Legislature to "pass a full budget to cover all operations."

In his budget battle with Gov. Rauner, Speaker Madigan has repeatedly insisted that Legislature should limit its actions to raising taxes and passing a budget.

Rauner, on the other hand, has pressed for economic reforms to improve the state' business climate and argued that simply spending more money and raising taxes won't solve the state's desperate financial problems.

The question, of course, is whether Attorney General Madigan's Feb. 28 deadline is intentionally designed to boost her father's efforts to force Gov. Rauner and minority Republicans in the House and Senate to capitulate.

Both sides in this battle long have insisted that compromise is necessary to make a budget deal, even as they disagree about what that compromise should be.

Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate are trying to put together a compromise package of tax hikes and other reforms. But the Senate adjourned without making significant progress on that deal, and Speaker Madigan so far has declined to embrace the Senate's actions.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton has repeatedly expressed confidence that a bipartisan agreement will be reached. But Attorney General Madigan's decision to insert herself into the issue has the potential to substantially revise the terms of the debate.