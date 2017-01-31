Think first, post later

Don't shoot off a toe with an itchy Twitter finger.

"I shouldn't have done it. It was a lapse in judgment."

How many times have people heard that one in the age of Twitter and Facebook? How many similar laments can they expect in the future?

Too many to count is probably the best guess.

It's just a sign of our times. When people can make angry, impulsive, tasteless pronouncements in an instant before a vast world audience, things can and will go wrong.

The latest example is a political family fight in Vermilion County, where an officeholder angered local Democratic Party officials by publishing an insulting joke about the Women's March on Washington in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"Trump got more fat women to march in one day than Michelle Obama did in eight years," Danville Township Assessor Rick Rohrer posted on Facebook.

He said it was an inside joke between him and a Trump-supporting friend. In that case, he should have kept it between himself and a friend.

Caustic humor has its place, but the widespread distribution of Rohrer's joke didn't amuse two local party officials. Party Chairwoman Lori DeYoung and party Treasurer Dee Ann Ryan were so upset they announced they are quitting as party officials.

But it sounds as if DeYoung and Ryan simply had their fill of local Democrats not following the national party line, and that the joke was just the straw that broke the donkey's back.

DeYoung complained that too many local Democrats "voted against the values and platform of the Democratic Party by supporting Donald Trump." Rohrer's joke reflected that problem, she suggested.

In making that point, however, DeYoung is mixing two issues — one a matter of personal taste and judgment and the other a matter of party politics.

Trump, a populist who captured the Republican Party and the presidency with a brilliantly effective campaign, carried Vermilion County by a 2-1 margin in November.

But those Democrats who supported Trump didn't vote so much for him as they did against a national Democratic Party they feel has ignored them, mocked them and betrayed their political trust.

Many of those voters are the so-called "deplorables" and "irredeemables" that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke of with such disgust.

People can apologize for personal misbehavior, as Rohrer has done.

Bridging the political chasm that has erupted between the Democratic Party and its former loyalists in Vermilion County is a much tougher nut to crack.