Travel ban draws fire

Major changes in policy, particularly controversial ones, must be conceived, introduced and implemented with great care.

The Trump administration's clumsy rollout of a travel ban on some foreign national seeking entry into the United States created a firestorm in some segments of the country.

There were protests at some big city airports, the firing of a top Justice Department official who defied a presidential order to defend the measure in court and volumes of overheated rhetoric suggesting that President Donald Trump's action not only is unwise but illegal.

There are aspects of it that are unwise, and either will be or already have been corrected. But the president's order, one he repeatedly promised during the recent campaign, is well within presidential authority. Further, it's not as unpopular as the media firestorm and angry protesters appear to suggest — a Rasmussen Report says that 57 percent of likely voters favor the temporary ban while 33 percent are opposed. The poll indicated 10 percent are undecided.

That's a 2-1 margin.

A measure's popularity isn't dispositive on the issue of merit. Further, the more complicated the policy, the greater the care one must take in assessing it.

Trump's "extreme vetting" measure is temporary, meaning it will be modified.

Driven by a desire to prevent terrorists from entering the country, it calls for an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees and a three-month ban on aliens from seven predominantly Muslim countries identified by Congress as terrorist havens.

Critics mistakenly call the measure a Muslim ban. But it's really a ban on a subset of Muslims, the ones with jihad in their hearts and minds.

Despite the hand-wringing about wholesale detentions of travelers, the latest figures show that the ban affected 375 travelers out of more than 300,000 subject to the new rules. Of those 375, 173 were denied entry on airplanes prior to flying to the United States. Another 109 were denied entry after flying into the U.S.

In addition, some foreign nationals who are permanent U.S. residents were caught up in the bureaucratic maw.

How did the program run, at least partially, off the rails?

The Trump administration rushed the implementation, failing to give proper notice to all the affected parties and, as a consequence, laying the groundwork for an implementation issue.

Another failure was applying the measure to legal permanent residents, who are quasi-Americans and entitled to the protections all Americans enjoy.

Finally, the U.S. reneged in some cases on foreign nationals who held visas issued by the U.S. government that allowed them legal entry. America's word, whether in the form of a visa or some other document, must be honored.

As far as the rest of Trump's order goes, it's valid. The U.S., like all countries, has the right to maintain its borders and regulate who comes and goes.

Trump has made no secret of his concern that this country has been lax in its dealing with foreign nationals, no matter whether they sneak into the country illegally from Mexico or fly in as part of a refugee program.

He and many others want to know who these people are before they are allowed entry.

The seven countries in question were not picked at random. The Trump administration has pointed out that they — Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — are specifically identified in an Obama-era congressional statute of nations whose citizens pose vetting problems.

Although those countries each are Muslim-majority countries, they represent a relative handful of the majority Muslim countries in the world. The Pew Research Center reported earlier this decade that there are 50 Muslim-majority countries, a statistic that belies the charge that Trump's order is a ban on Muslim countries per se.

Trump's Democratic critics have argued his measure makes this country less safe because rules restricting entry of some foreign nationals will encourage U.S.-based lone wolf terrorists to strike. But that argument is pure speculation based on nothing more than opposition to the "extreme vetting" program being implemented. Further, home-grown terrorists already have done that in the absence of Trump's order.

A better description of Trump order is that it represents an effort by the new administration to address what most people regard as a serious problem. Whether it's effective, once its rough edges are smoothed, remains to be seen.