Gamesmanship in the Senate

My parliamentary trick is better than yours.

The U.S. Senate is usually a place where the members go out of their way to show deference and respect for each other, a calculated attempt to make sure disputes don't get personal.

But the courtliness that generally characterizes Senate business has been largely missing over the past few days as increasingly angry Democrats have sought to block a number of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees.

It's no surprise Democrats dislike, to put it mildly, many of Trump's choices for these important posts in the executive branch. It would be a surprise if they didn't.

After all, Republicans weren't too pleased with many of the Cabinet nominations made by presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. They belong to different parties and have different public philosophies about solutions to society's problems.

In other words, they're cats and dogs, sometimes adopting a live-and-let-live policy but other times hissing, barking and scratching.

These days, they're hissing and barking. But it's much ado about nothing, because Democrats, unbeknownst to them, unilaterally disarmed themselves under the tenure of former Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid.

As those who pay attention to politics know, Reid and the majority Democrats threw out the filibuster rules that required 60 votes to shut off Senate debate.

Minority Republicans were making unwelcome noise about some of Obama's judicial nominees, and Democrats didn't want to hear it. So they changed the filibuster rules, lowering the number of votes to cut off debate from 60 to 51.

That means Democrats could use their majority to override any GOP objections to Obama's nominees. But the worm turned when Trump was elected. Democrats now have to live with the choice they made then — a lower threshold of 51 votes to stop a filibuster. Majority Republicans can override Democratic efforts to stall or defeat a nomination.

This week, Senate Democrats came up with another tactic to stop the Trump Cabinet train. They boycotted meetings of the Senate Finance Committee, blocking scheduled votes on Trump nominees to head the Treasury and Health and Human Services departments.

Democrats relied on a parliamentary rule that required at least one Democrat to be present to vote on the nominations of U.S. Rep. Tom Price for Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin for Treasury.

Aggravated by the Democrats' refusal to participate, Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch consulted with the Senate's parliamentarian and discovered that Republicans could change the rule requiring at least one Democrat be present.

So that's what they did, approving both nominees and sending their nominations to the full Senate for action. Democrats immediately cried foul.

But what's good for the goose is good for the gander. Both sides are entitled to use the parliamentary procedures that best suit their needs.

What the public needs, of course, is both parties to participate fully in the process and let the chips fall where they may.

There's an election in two years. Maybe Senate Democrats will win back their majority. Until then, they're stuck with the parliamentary rules as written and, apparently, rewritten.