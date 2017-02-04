Job security

Congress wisely intended that the director of the FBI be immune from political pressure.

James Comey is staying on under the Trump administration as director of the FBI.

That, apparently, is news in Washington, although it really shouldn't be.

Comey was the subject of considerable controversy during last year's election campaign, and some people apparently thought he might not stick around during the transition from President Barack Obama to President Donald Trump.

But Comey is not an ordinary presidential appointee, and, absent personal wrongdoing that provides grounds for dismissal, there is no reason for Comey to go anywhere.

The director of the FBI is appointed for a 10-year term, and Comey's tenure is not scheduled to expire for another six years. So as long as he doesn't want to go and hasn't done anything that merits dismissal, the FBI director is entitled to serve out his term.

So many years have passed, some people may not know why this special circumstance applies to the FBI director.

During his long tenure as FBI director, J. Edgar Hoover acquired considerable power, far too much, according to his legions of critics. His all-powerful status came as a consequence of his tremendous personal popularity, his acquisition of sensitive information on those in positions of influence and the FBI's willingness to perform political favors for the president.

Following Hoover's death, there was considerable turnover in the office but also a nagging fear about the damage that can be done if the director is too close to the president.

So Congress decided to allow presidents to appoint a director who would serve for 10 years even if the president wanted to make a change or if a new president took office. It was an important step in ensuring that the FBI director be a professional appointee who is shielded from the pressure of day-to-day politics.

The best example of that is former FBI Director Louis Freeh. He was appointed by President Bill Clinton, but remained in his job long after Clinton wanted to be rid of Freeh because of the FBI's multiple investigations into allegations of wrongdoing in the administration.

Now it's Comey who's the subject of political criticism both by Democrats and Republicans as a consequence of his handling of Hillary Clinton's secret computer server and email system while she was U.S. secretary of state.

That may not make life easy for Comey. But it doesn't change the rules under which he serves.

He was appointed for a set period of time and will remain at his post, just as Congress intended.