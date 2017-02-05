Another glimpse of the obvious

Talk precedes action. But action doesn't necessary follow talk, at least not in Illinois.

Another report on K-12 school-funding reform — one urging more money be allocated to the states's poorest school districts — has been published.

A 25-member commission appointed by Gov. Bruce Rauner and the state's four Democratic and Republican legislative leaders concluded its work with an exhortation to do better by our state's children but offered few details.

Nonetheless, Gov. Rauner said the bipartisan report put the state "another step closer to fixing our broken school funding system."

The governor may well be correct that the report's conclusions may provide the groundwork for effective legislation, that the state is "another step closer."

But the history of the issue — the existing and hugely complicated school funding formula was written roughly 20 years ago — is that it's a marathon, not a sprint. Another step closer may not make much difference in terms of reaching a sensible conclusion to this debate, particularly in light of the legislative gridlock in Springfield.

Hope, nonetheless, springs eternal. If every member of the commission is pretty much on the same page, progress is a distinct possibility. Then again, everyone in Springfield is on the record favoring a broad agreement on the budget dispute, but nothing has been done for 19 months.

Illinois is spending $11 billion this year on K-12 education. But that number is misleading because $4 billion of that total goes to support pensions. If the state is to guarantee no school district will get less than it currently receives — the so-called "hold harmless clause" — and poor school districts are to get more, additional revenue will be required. The commission estimated Illinois needs to spend "a minimum of $3.5 billion over the next decade," plus an additional $2.5 billion "for the state to take an increasingly large share of responsibility for education funding (e.g. 51 percent)."

The bottom line is, as always, state dollars — who gets what. Everyone knows that Illinois is effectively bankrupt, and generating that kind of money in addition to meeting other skyrocketing financial demands will require not just tax increases but natural revenue increases generated by strong economic growth.

So the debate over the future of state schools is really a debate over the future of the state — a choice between business-as-usual or new policies that make Illinois a more attractive place to the job creators who help spur the economy.

So any decision on school funding will have to wait for, or be a part of, the ongoing budget battle between Republican Gov. Rauner, an advocate of change, and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, an advocate of maintaining the status quo.

The commission's relatively brief report makes it clear that Illinois is not properly supporting its poorest children. While ranking 15th in the nation in terms of average school spending per pupil, "there are only two states ... with larger gaps between spending on the wealthiest versus the poorest school districts."

In other words, Illinois provides more aid than it should, given its limited resources, to property-rich districts and less aid than it should to property-poor districts. To bridge that gap, the commission calls for providing new money to "those districts farthest from adequacy."

There were a couple other issues the commissioners chose not to address.

They vaguely support school consolidation but agreed "this problem should not be reached through funding formula reform." They also took no position on "mandate relief" for the "over 100 'unfunded mandates'" the Legislature has forced on the schools.

Small districts, as some have, must face the reality that consolidation will be a necessity in coming years, much as some hate the idea. At the same time, the Legislature must abandon some, perhaps many, of the mandates it has forced on every district in the state. They're not affordable, and this one-size-fits-all approach denies local districts the flexibility they need to meet the needs of their students.

The commission put out the usual cliches — that "education reform must be a top priority" and that "the funding formula has been broken for far too long." They're both true, of course.

But government in Illinois also has been broken for far too long as well, and our elected officials have refused to do anything about it. The education funding issue won't be fixed as long as the state is not fixed.

So far, our elected officials, for a variety of reasons, haven't been able to abandon the failed status quo. Illinois must change, if it's ever to thrive again. But it won't as long as policies that should long ago have been abandoned continue to be embraced.