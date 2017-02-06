Senate Dems looking for scalp

U.S. Supreme Court judicial nominee Neil Gorsuch is in the crosshairs.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate's Judiciary Committee, Iowa Republican Charles Grassley, says it's his hope that President Trump's Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed by early- to mid-April.

That'll be over the Democrats' dead bodies — figuratively, of course, not literally.

Still grieving over their stunning loss in the November elections and hopping mad over the GOP's hardball politics on former President Obama's failed Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland, Democratic Senate leaders have declared war on Neil Gorsuch, the Colorado-based federal appeals court judge Trump has nominated to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Of course, this fight over a judicial nomination is the latest in a round of tit-for-tat that goes back decades.

Republicans are nursing grievances over what Democrats have done to the judicial nominees of GOP presidents, the best example being that of Robert Bork in 1987. Democrats, in turn, feel the judicial nominees of their party's presidents have been trampled by Republicans.

Each party is convinced it's done nothing wrong, that all the blame goes to the opposition.

It is amid such acrimony that Gorsuch makes his entrance onto the national stage. His professional and academic credentials are staggering. That's why he was confirmed by a vote of 97-0 when he was appointed to the federal appeals court. Among those voting for him then but baying at his heels now are two prominent Democrats — Illinois' U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

Durbin, in fact, insists that Gorsuch must receive super-majority support from the 100 members of the Senate to be confirmed.

Durbin said Gorsuch "should have a hearing and he should meet the voting standard that Supreme Court nominees are held to of 60 votes, a standard that was met by Elena Kagan as well as Sonia Sotomayor, President Obama's choices."

Durbin, of course, is fudging the facts for political effect. Sixty votes are required to cut off a Senate filibuster, which Democrats are said to be planning to block Gorsuch's nomination. A bare majority is required to confirm judicial nominees.

If Durbin was correct in his argument that 60 votes are required for confirmation, Justice Clarence Thomas wouldn't be serving his 26th year on the high court. He was confirmed by a 52-48 margin after a highly contentious 1991 confirmation process.

The big question, of course, is whether the Senate's 48 Democrats will vote as a bloc to filibuster Gorsuch's nomination. Or will enough Democrats, including those up for re-election in majority Republican states in 2018, vote to end a filibuster and allow the vote?

Further, if Democrats can sustain a filibuster, will the GOP change the filibuster rules as former Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid did a few years ago to overcome a GOP filibuster on lower-level Obama judicial nominees?

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the GOP majority leader, is said to be reluctant to follow Reid's example. But he has also said he intends to oversee Gorsuch's successful confirmation.

So there are plenty of fireworks ready to go off. Whether they do depends on whether Schumer and Durbin have the leadership skills to ensure that Democrats act as a monolith on the Gorsuch nomination.

The Democrats' ire over the Garland controversy is perfectly understandable. If Garland had been nominated a year or two before a presidential election year, he'd have been confirmed with ease. He was a perfectly reasonable selection for a liberal Democratic president to make, just as Gorsuch is an outstanding choice for a conservative Republican president.

But given the dispute over judicial philosophy as it applies to federal court nominations, there are always political overtones. Republicans played hardball with Garland, declining to take action on his nomination until after the presidential election. If Hillary Clinton had won, a lame-duck Republican Senate might well have confirmed Garland.

Democrats now charge that Garland's Supreme Court seat was stolen. But anyone who knows anything about politics knows Democrats would have done the same thing to the GOP if the situation were reversed.

Senate Democrats don't object to so-called "stolen" Supreme Court seats. What they object to is the fact that it was Republicans who stole from the Democrats, not the other way around.

Whatever their feelings, the issue would be moot if Clinton had won the election, as she and virtually all of her supporters expected. That she managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory still boggles the mind.

Instead, Republican candidate Trump caught lightning in a bottle. Now he's selected an outstanding lawyer and federal appeals court judge to fill the vacant seat on the nine-member high court.

A number of Senate Democrats have pledged to do everything they can to stop Gorsuch's nomination, and they should be taken at their word. What remains to be seen is whether what they do will be enough to get the job done.