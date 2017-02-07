Case closed

A corrupt cop engaged in serious misconduct.

A disturbing case of a law officer abusing his authority came to an end last week when a Vermilion County judge sentenced former state police officer Keith Lumsargis to three years of probation.

The sentence, which included a $2,500 fine and an order to perform 100 hours of public service work, was appropriate under all the circumstances.

But a couple of days in jail wouldn't have hurt because few things are more serious than police corruption, and that's what this was.

Lumsargis was convicted of official misconduct and bribery for promising to buy a Tilton police officer dinner if the officer issued a speeding ticket to his former girlfriend.

Obviously miffed over the end of a relationship, Lumsargis repeatedly asked Tilton Officer Ryan Schull to issue the ticket. After trying without success to persuade Lumsargis to abandon what obviously was a terrible idea, Schull reported the misconduct and participated in what became a sting operation.

Lumsargis was arrested in May 2014 after he took Schull to dinner at the Possum Trot restaurant in Oakwood.

It would be easy to view this case as an act of folly by a spurned boyfriend. But it's far more serious than that.

The action proposed by Lumsargis is among the worst things a law officer can do, using his standing as a sworn law enforcement official to arrange for another person to be wrongly stopped by police and charged.

Police officers are placed in a position of tremendous trust and issued vast authority to carry out their difficult and important jobs. When they violate that sacred trust in a such a calculated and venal fashion, the penalty must be severe.

That Lumsargis forfeited his 13-year career with the state police is the least of the penalties he suffered. He showed by his actions that he was unfit to wear the uniform and unworthy of the respect it deserves.