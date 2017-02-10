Bad news for Bear

Bear didn't get justice, but he does have a nice, safe and happy home.

Nothing infuriates people more than those despicable, sick individuals who abuse animals.

So the public, naturally, was infuriated last April when a disgusting story of abuse became public.

A chocolate Labrador mix named Bear was found tied to a bridge near Sibley with his mouth taped shut and a gunshot wound to his jaw. Described as "barely alive," Bear was dangling from a leash tied to a post on the bridge. The leash was just long enough for the dog to stand in place.

There probably have been worse cases of animal abuse. But this one ranked near the top of the hideous list.

So it's unfortunate that Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran recently announced that his office has closed the criminal investigation into Bear's abuse. Doran said his office conducted a thorough investigation that included several personal interviews, search warrants and the collection of evidence that was sent to the state police crime laboratory for examination.

Doran said it was "frustrating" to him that no arrests could be made. He said the "case will now be officially closed unless other credible information or witnesses come forth that would lead us to reopen the case."

It's a shame, but no great surprise. Even the best of dogs don't make great witnesses. With no incriminating admissions or physical evidence pointing to the guilty party, it's difficult to make an arrest.

The good news is that Bear is doing well. He has been placed with an area family, where love and kindness are in great supply. Doran said Bear "has adjusted to a life of being spoiled."

Doran said he is "grateful" for that outcome, as are all of those who were angry and disturbed over his plight.