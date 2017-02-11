A healthy noncontroversy

A mob of politicians running amok could be a new symbol for state government in Illinois.

All hail state Rep. Tom Rooney, a Republican from Rolling Meadows. He has discovered a new problem in Illinois, one he intends to solve via legislation — HB 690. The good news is that it doesn't really matter if he does or not.

Why? Well, nothing could be finer than a crisis that is minor. The problem Rooney has identified doesn't amount to a hill of beans.

He contends that the state of Illinois has too many state symbols — a state bird (cardinal), a state flower (violet) and a state animal (white-tailed deer).

His position is that too many relatively minor symbols take away from more important symbols —the state flag, seal, motto and song.

A high school economics and history teacher, Rooney relies on the concept of value to make his case. The more symbols there are, the less they matter.

"I have a little thing in my bill that takes concepts from economics, and it applies to the government world," he said. "When I hit the concept of scarcity, this is one of the things that gives things value."

His point is well taken, a masterpiece of logical thinking, a blindingly self-evident analysis. Then again, who cares?

Well, actually, some of his colleagues do. State Sen. Sam McCann, R-Plainview, sponsored legislation to make sweet corn the official vegetable in Illinois. It was part of a campaign ploy to ingratiate himself with fourth-graders at Chatham Elementary School, many of whom probably don't clean their plates, including the sweet corn.

McCann said "state-symbol bills that advance in the Legislature grow organically within the communities and regions around the state." Isn't it interesting how politicians can't even give a straight answer on an issue as simple as a symbol bill.

Legislators defend these measure as of benefit in teaching young people how government works. But if they wanted these innocent little buggers to know how government in Illinois really works, they'd invite them to attend lavish fundraisers, where people like House Speaker Michael Madigan shake down lobbyists with issues pending before the General Assembly. Or maybe a sentencing hearing in federal court where the latest corrupt pol gets what's coming to him.

Even as Rooney is looking to reduce the number of state symbols, other legislators want more.

A Jacksonville legislator wants a state grain — corn. A Springfield legislator wants shelter dogs and cats to be named the state's official pet.

Those would go along with the state tartan, reptile, fossil, folk dance and 16 others.

Is that too many? Or not enough?

If anyone cares, there are arguments on both sides of the issue. But hardly anybody does, and that's the beauty of HB 690.