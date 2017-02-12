Dems look to oust Rauner

Want to be governor? Get in line.

The November 2018 gubernatorial election may be more than 20 months away, but that timeline hasn't diminished the interest of Democrats looking to knock Republican incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner out of the state's highest office.

Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar was already in the race when Chicago businessman Christopher Kennedy announced last week that he's entering the contest for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination.

Kennedy's announcement prompted Chicago billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker to announce that he may someday soon announce that he's running and Democrats shouldn't be too quick to embrace another candidate.

"As many people know, I'm seriously considering running for governor. I've listened to people throughout Illinois, and it's clear that our government isn't working effectively for them," Pritzker said.

There are others whose names have been mentioned as possible candidates — state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline, state Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Matteson, Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers and Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

Then there's Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who has said she'd run for governor if Dadigan — aka House Speaker Michael Madigan — ever decides to retire. Of course, he's not leaving anytime soon, so she might have to eat her words if she really wants to be governor.

It is, of course, no surprise that a number of Democrats want to be their party's nominee and are jostling for position to see how credible their candidacies might be. There's no obvious front-runner, although Pritzker's money and Kennedy's name and family political connections would make them serious contenders.

Big dogs like that would appear to make it hard for would-be candidates like state Sens. Manar and Biss to wage a winning campaign. But multi-candidate primaries can divide up the vote, sometimes making those who win pluralities look like big winners. That was one of the keys to President Donald Trump's success in the 2016 Republican primaries that attracted multi-candidate fields.

As for the minority candidates — Alderman Pawar, Treasurer Summers and Rep. Kelly — they, too, can imagine a winning scenario if a large field of white candidates splits the vote and minorities cast ballots as a block.

That's the thing about politics — every would-be big shot can conjure up the perfect scenario by which he would be elevated to an exalted position.

Of course, doing is much more difficult than dreaming. Running for statewide office is a brutal business.

There are 102 counties in Illinois, and candidates need to get around to meet the people.

Two years ago, Chicago Democrat William Daley, son of the first Mayor Daley and brother of Mayor Daley II, decided he wanted to be his party's nominee. But he didn't like campaigning, and he disliked it even more when incumbent Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn started launching rhetorical attacks in his direction. It wasn't long before Daley dropped out of the race and Quinn was the party's nominee.

The Daley example is helpful because it reminds people that, as circumstances change, aspiring or real candidates can have second thoughts.

Naturally, all the Democrats interested in taking on Rauner are hurling verbal brickbats in his direction., That's to be expected, but it's also a potential problem.

Illinois, more than anything, needs responsible governance, and that's hard to achieve when politicians in both parties are playing politics.

Gov. Rauner and state Senate leaders John Cullerton, a Democrat, and Christine Radogno, a Republican, are trying to cobble together a compromise budget and economic growth package to settle the 19-month-old budget standoff. That's tough from a policy standpoint and even tougher when electoral politics are introduced into the equation.

Political intrigue, of course, leads directly to the door of Speaker Madigan. What's his position on the Cullerton/Radogno efforts? He's not saying. But one of aides — state Rep. Lou Lang — said a few months ago that Madigan is willing to go without a budget for all four years of Rauner's term to deny the governor any of the reforms he's seeking.

In response to Lang's rhetoric, all Illinoisans should rise up as one and say, "Please, no."

The budget standoff, driven by Madigan's refusal to make even one concession to Gov. Rauner's reform agenda, is driving this state even deeper into the muck.

Sen. Cullerton was quite correct when he stated in a recent speech in Chicago that "failure is not an option" on settling the budget standoff because the consequences, already dire, would be catastrophic.

That's why the political maneuvering of the moment must be kept separate and apart from the serious business of fixing this troubled state.