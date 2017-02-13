Playing politics in Urbana

There are so few Republicans in Urbana that they don't matter. Or do they?

There's only one contest in Champaign County's Feb. 28 primary election, but it's a really big one.

Urbana Alderwoman Diane Marlin is challenging longtime Mayor Laurel Prussing in the three-way Democratic Party primary. The third candidate is Evelyn Underwood.

The primary winner will almost assuredly be elected mayor in the April general election because Urbana is overwhelmingly Democratic.

Republican Rex Bradfield is running for the GOP nomination, but he has run for mayor before and lost.

Frankly, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which any Republican would wage a competitive campaign against a Democratic nominee.

Nonetheless, the relative handful of Republicans in Urbana could be a factor in the primary election, and that political reality has created an issue for Mayor Prussing's campaign.

Prussing and her campaign operatives are concerned that Marlin's presence on the ballot will persuade Republicans to cross over and vote for her in the Democratic primary.

The Prussing campaign should be concerned because, if independents or members of the GOP have a real preference among the three candidates, they should vote in the Democratic primary. It's their only opportunity to influence the race.

There are few downsides to being an overwhelmingly dominant political party — like Democrats are in Urbana. They make all the rules, and those who do not subscribe to those rules can either live with them or move elsewhere.

But the dissenters are not completely bereft of options — they can vote in the dominant party's primary election for the least objectionable candidate, if there is one. It happens all the time in elections at all levels by voters of both parties.

If politics is often marred by the fact that candidates in too many elections represent the evil of two lessers, voters are entitled to use whatever tools are available to them to choose the lesser of two evils.

So what's there to make of the Marlin, Prussing, Underwood contest? The consensus is that either Marlin or Prussing will win their party's nod. Another consensus is that Urbana Republicans, if they vote in the Democratic Party primary, would be more likely to back Marlin than Prussing because they perceive Marlin as less brusque and ideological than the strong-willed Prussing.

It's because of that perception that the Prussing campaign is trying to appeal to the loyalty of Urbana Democrats by speculating publicly that, for suspicious reasons, Urbana Republicans prefer Marlin.

Politics is an endless to-and-fro that never ceases until all the ballots are cast and counted. Part of that is identifying potential supporters and trying to get them to the polls. All three campaigns are doing that now, and it's not easy in a traditionally low-turnout municipal campaign. It's even tougher when, as in the case of Urbana, the February primary election is the equivalent of the April general election.