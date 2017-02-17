Waste of money

Consolidating voting precincts where turnout is low should be just a matter of common sense. It wasn't for the Champaign County Board.

The Champaign County Board cast a disappointing vote this week that reversed an earlier decision it made to consolidate some campus voting precincts and save some hard-earned taxpayer dollars.

Last month, the board unanimously approved a plan to consolidate nine campus-area polling places located in Champaign and Urbana. They were to be replaced for the April 4 municipal and school board elections with a central location at the Illini Union.

On Tuesday — in a party-line vote, Democrats for repeal and Republicans against — the board reversed that decision.

As a consequence, taxpayers will have to spend an additional $10,000 to fully staff each of the nine precincts where history shows there will be a minuscule turnout. University students, for understandable reasons, mostly choose not to participate in municipal elections.

The board majority's public explanation for reversing itself stemmed from concerns of potential litigation on the consolidation issue. A state's attorney's office opinion indicated consolidation is "vulnerable to a legal challenge."

County Clerk Gordy Hulten rejected that contention, noting that consolidating precincts in low-turnout municipal elections is standard operating procedure across the state. In fact, he points out, the county board unanimously approved similar consolidations in the 2013 and 2015 elections, apparently without problems or complaints, as was proposed for the April election.

Further, he said, Illinois statutes provide conflicting guidance on consolidation. So it's unclear how a court would rule on the question.

For starters, local legislators need to take action to approve consolidation, if that's truly an issue. Second, the next time the county is threatened with a lawsuit on such threadbare grounds, the county should embrace the opportunity for a judge to declare what the law requires. That would settle the matter once and for all.

Unfortunately, there are signs that more was in play besides concerns about litigation.

Why the party-line vote after three consecutive unanimous votes authorizing precinct consolidation in spring elections? A common-sense issue like this — one involving scarce taxpayer dollars — ought never to be decided based on party loyalty. But apparently it was.

So it is ironic that, at the same meeting where a board majority voted to flush $10,000 down the drain, county Treasurer Dan Welch complained of potential cash-flow problems. He said tax revenues are coming in at a rate lower than expected, and the county's cash balance is in danger of falling to as low as $1 million while the county's monthly payroll is nearly twice that sum.

Voters ought to remember this foolishness the next time they hear their county board members ask for a tax increase.