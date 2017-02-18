Another North Korean mystery

Family relationships can be fatal at the highest levels of government in North Korea.

Politics is the family business of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, but not all family members are welcome to participate.

The brutally repressive, hugely impoverished country is surviving under the third generation of family leadership, starting with Kim Il Sung after World War II.

Now led by Kim Jong Un, the so-called "Hermit Kingdom" is an international pariah — one armed with nuclear weapons — in matters both large and small.

The military threat posed by North Korea, obviously, is the big issue.

One of the smaller ones was reflected in this week's suspected murder of Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un's estranged and exiled half brother, at an airport in Malaysia.

This is not the first violent death of a Kim Jong Un relative perceived as a potential rival. Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of an uncle in 2013, a move that was seen as an effort to consolidate his grip on power.

The murder itself, now under police investigation, occurred under bizarre circumstances.

Kim Jong Nam was at the Kuala Lumpur Airport, planning to board a flight to Macau, when he was attacked and poisoned. Two women and a man have been arrested as investigators piece together details of the case.

Police said the victim's head was wrapped in a cloth that is believed to contain a poisonous liquid.

Kim Jong Nam died en route to the hospital.

This clearly was no ordinary crime, but it's still a matter of speculation as to who is responsible and why it was done.

Of course, questions abound about what's going on in notoriously secretive North Korea. But there's no doubt that King Jong Un is a ruthless dictator who, like his father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, continues to build a cult of personality designed to enhance his grip on power.

Kim Jong Nam was a different sort, one who has been critical of the North Korean government's ruthlessness and called for humanitarian reform. He also displayed a taste for Western culture, which was the cause of his political downfall.

The 45-year-old Kim Jong Nam reportedly fell out of favor with his father when he was caught in 2001 trying to enter Japan on a false passport. He reportedly engaged in the clandestine travel as a means of visiting Tokyo Disneyland.

Now, of course, he's not going anywhere, ending any chance he might play a positive role in the future of his country.