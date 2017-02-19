Battling Illinois' budget blues

After an unprecedented 20-month standoff, Gov. Bruce Rauner and state legislators must find common ground on a broad-based budget agreement.

Anyone looking for signs of a budget rapprochement between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democratic Legislature couldn't have been reassured by the anger on display last week when Rauner presented his budget address.

Democratic legislators hooted and laughed derisively at the governor during his presentation and posted signs on their desks that insulted Rauner.

Republican legislators asked Democrats to take down the signs as a matter of decorum, but House Speaker Michael Madigan rejected the request. He said posting signs was within the First Amendment rights of the members of his caucus.

So they are, but that is not the point.

If the goal is to reach a broad-based budget agreement — which it is — it would be useful to de-escalate the partisan rhetoric, not exacerbate the already hard feelings that exist on both sides.

The specifics of Rauner's budget address itself were almost an aside. He proposed $37.3 billion-plus in spending while estimating revenue to be $32.7 billion. A Rauner budget aide disingenuously insisted the budget would be balanced through forecast savings from reform measures and the sale of state assets like the Thompson Center in Chicago.

Afterward, Democrats rightly charged that Rauer failed to submit a balanced budget, as required by the Illinois Constitution. At the same time, Democrats have ignored their constitutional mandate to pass balanced budgets in each of the past two years. Indeed, Democrats failed to pass a budget of any kind for the current 2016-17 budget year.

So it's fair to say that there's more than enough blame for the current 20-month budget standoff to go around and that continuing to point fingers won't solve the problem.

Despite his budget maneuvering, Rauner did help lay the groundwork for a budget deal by indicating what he likes and doesn't like in the so-called "grand bargain" that's under discussion in the Senate.

President John Cullerton and Republican Leader Christine Radogno have presented the outlines of a budget deal that includes higher taxes and policy reforms, such as a freezing property taxes and changing worker's compensation rules.

Prior to Wednesday, Rauner had kept his thoughts to himself on their efforts. But adding his policy preferences to the negotiations could help shape an agreement both Democrats and Republicans can support.

As is usually the case, however, Speaker Madigan is keeping his thoughts on the Senate deal to himself, fanning the usual speculation about what he'll do.

If past is prologue, Madigan won't reveal himself until the last minute, hoping that he'll either shape or kill the package with a my-way-or-the-highway approach. That's worked for him before. But he runs the risk of being politically isolated if the Republican governor and the Democratic Senate strike a deal. House Democrats who generally do Madigan's bidding might not be comfortable playing the role of holdouts on something as important as a bipartisan compromise agreement.

After all, Illinois is in dire straits, its financial woes growing worse by the day. As Sen. Cullerton has said, "failure is not an option."

Unfortunately, it's a good possibility — unless both sides are prepared to give something to get something.

Rauner was generally supportive of what has been discussed in the Senate plan. But he made it clear he objects to permanent tax increases accompanied by temporary reforms like a two-year property tax freeze.

He embraced increased sales taxes while objecting to taxes on food and medicine. He said Democrats in Illinois could compromise with him on workers' compensation by adopting a law similar to the one in place in solid Democratic Massachusetts.

Most importantly, he pointed out that Illinois is a failing state that people are leaving, a fact that should embarrass elected officials of both parties.

"If we had the right policies — if we'd made changes to fix our broken system — if we had just grown our economy at the national average, since 2000, we'd have 650,000 more jobs than we have today.

"Think about that. Let me repeat that for emphasis. If Illinois were more competitive, if we had just grown Illinois' economy like an average state, today, we would have 650,000 more jobs here.

"Just as important for our budget, if we had grown at the national average since 2000, even with our actual historic spending, we would have run budget surpluses, we would not have any unpaid bill backlog now, and today we would have $8.5 billion more in cash to put into our schools and human services and to reduce our tax rates," he said.

It's hard to imagine any scenario where Illinois would aspire to mere mediocrity. But compared with Illinois' current degraded state, it's a lofty goal.

That's why the status quo must go. Our elected officials must see that and work together for positive change.