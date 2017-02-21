Budget deadline could be problem

Time isn't on the state of Illinois' side.

The state's budget mess just keeps getting worse and worse.

Multibillion-dollar budget deficits grow even larger the longer the state goes without a broad-based solution to its fiscal and economic growth woes. Pension underfunding levels increase by multiple billions of dollars. Unpaid bills rise by multiple billions of dollars.

At least that's what the record of the current 20-month-old budget shows.

But Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno, who is working with Democratic Senate President John Cullerton on a broad-based solution, had something else in mind when she said time is drawing short on reaching an agreement.

In a recent interview, Radogno said the Senate must pass its loosely defined, ever-evolving grand bargain by Feb. 28 if the budget stalemate is to be brought to a close.

The hair-raising alternative, she said, is for members of the Senate to go home and leave the problem to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

"I'm hoping that we will be able to vote on this on Feb. 28, when the Senate comes back (from a break next week). The urgency here is critical. We have to get this moving," Radogno said. "If we don't get this moving by the 28th, we might as well just go home and then at that point, Mike Madigan can figure out what he's going to do. This is the only game in town."

That's cutting the political deadline a little short, maybe a lot short.

For starters, there's much in the Senate package that needs to be discussed and negotiated. It was just last week during his budget address that Gov. Bruce Rauner spoke up publicly about what he'd like to see and not see among the proposed tax increases and policy changes in the voluminous package under discussion.

Previously, Rauner had kept this thoughts to himself while publicly encouraging Cullerton and Radogno to search for common ground. Radogno said she and Cullerton are discussing "things we might be able to take from the governor's speech and incorporate into our program so it's something that he could sign."

Further, dropping the issue in Madigan's lap is hardly a promising alternative. Although Madidan has dropped some hints recently about wanting to encourage economic growth, his position for the past two budget cycles is that all that's necessary is raising taxes to support his plans for higher spending. That's no basis for getting the governor's agreement. Indeed, that no-compromise approach is what caused the current, self-destructive standoff.

The big question surrounding Radogno's comments is whether she's serious, bluffing or just blowing off some rhetorical steam about an intensely complicated negotiation.

Every legislator in Springfield has an opinion about the current mess. But it has been Radogno and Cullerton who have been working hard to achieve the necessary compromises. To say their work is the equivalent of herding cats is to understate its degree of difficulty.

In that respect, talking about Feb. 28 as the deadline for Senate efforts to solve this problem is understandable, but not credible, if the current standoff is ever to come to an acceptable end.