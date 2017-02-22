Oh, no! Surely, not again

They say it's hard to separate a boy from his dog. It's even harder to separate a politician from his perks.

Is the Illinois General Assembly really a legislative body? Or just a parody of one?

Sometimes it's hard to tell, and HB 279 represents Exhibit A for that proposition.

Here's the backstory.

Illinois politics was for decades intermittently scarred by scandals surrounding the state's legislative scholarship program. They'd pop up about every five or 10 years, the same story each time but one involving a different legislator abusing the public trust.

For those who don't recall the tawdry details, legislators once were allowed to hand out tuition waivers at state universities to supposedly worthy students. But somehow many of the recipients ended up being the legislators' relatives or children of the legislators' friends, campaign contributors and political backers. Sometimes the recipients did not even live, as required by law, in the districts of the legislators who granted them the scholarships.

This rancid practice was a great deal for the legislators and the recipients of their largesse. Legislators, who sometimes traded the scholarships among themselves for political favors, bought gratitude or paid off a political debt while the recipients got a tuition-free education for up to four years.

The taxpayers, however, came out on the short end because the Legislature did not, as a matter of policy, fund the program.

Institutions like the University of Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Illinois State simply had to eat the costs.

By 2012, even state legislators were embarrassed by the negatives surrounding the program.

Some legislators, concluding they were more trouble than they were worth, simply stopped handing the scholarships out. Others established independent advisory panels to screen applicants and make sure worthy people — nonconnected applicants — received the grants.

But in too many cases, it was business as usual by entrenched politicians who didn't care what the public thought.

Finally, in 2012, the Legislature abolished the program, something that at one time had appeared impossible. Then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed its death certificate into law.

Now state Rep. Thaddeus Jones, a Calumet City Democrat, wants to bring this unfunded mandate back. He's sponsoring legislation that would provide each member of the Senate and House six tuition waivers, more than they had before.

There are no good reasons to bring back this program. The state is broke. The politics surrounding the program are corrupt. Illinois already has a MAP grant program designed to provide aid on the basis of need,.

So what's the point? Well, it's the same now as it was back when newspapers across the state would regularly write stories about the latest abuses.

Too many politicians still want more, and they want somebody else — taxpayers — to finance their self-serving causes.

The question is whether a majority of members of the House and Senate are, like Jones, willing to put their thumbs in the eyes of the people of Illinois.

Even if they are — and they probably aren't — Gov. Bruce Rauner would never sign legislation this bad.

Nonetheless, HB 279, however unlikely it is to become law, still stands as another warning to the public. Too many elected officials pursue self-service, not public service. Consider yourself warned — again.