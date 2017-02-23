AFSCME's tough choice

To strike or not to strike — that's the question haunting members of the state's largest employee union.

The ballots have been cast, but the results of a strike-authorization vote by thousands of unionized state employees have yet to be released.

They are expected to be announced today. Also forthcoming will be a decision by a three-judge panel from the Fourth District Court in Springfield as to whether the appeals court will lift a lower court's order barring the state's Department of Central Management Services from implementing the state's final contract offer.

Depending on how the court rules on the stay, the fat may or may not be in the fire. If the stay is lifted, AFSCME's only option to resist a widely disliked four-year contract is to walk out. Further complicating the employment picture is Attorney General Lisa Madigan's ongoing legal effort to block all state employees from being paid in the absence of a budget appropriation by the General Assembly.

It would be no surprise if frustrated members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees give their union leaders permission to call a strike. After all, that allows leadership more flexibility when it comes to addressing the state's contract offer.

But there's a huge difference between voting to authorize a strike and actually going out on strike.

That decision, of course, is, and should be, solely within the province of union members. But AFSCME members need to think carefully about the risk and reward — walking off the job is a high-stakes proposition.

State officials, naturally, are hoping that AFSCME members do not walk out. They say they are prepared to carry on in the event of a walkout, although public services surely will suffer.

They also note that employees not only will forfeit their pay but be required to cover all, not just a portion, of their health insurance costs. Even more pointed is management's warning that some striking workers can and may be replaced, meaning there's no guarantee they all will have a job to come back to if they go out.

It's no great surprise that management and union are at loggerheads. The big issue is money — pay and benefits — and the state is broke.

Gov. Bruce Rauner's negotiators have reached four-year contract agreements with 20 unions that call for a wage freeze and increased employee contributions for health insurance.

But AFSCME is the big dog in contract talks. It represents roughly 38,000 state employees, around 26,000 of whom are strike eligible. AFSCME members cast ballots from Jan. 30 to Feb. 19 at 711 employee work sites all over the state's 102 counties.

AFSCME spokesman Anders Lindall said the secret ballot question asked members if they wished to give negotiators the authority "to call a strike if necessary."

"The question was very simple," he said.

It is certainly simple in the terms of comprehension, but the authorization vote is fraught with complications.

AFSCME is up against the wall because the Illinois Labor Relations Board declared that the contentious negotiations between union and management had reached an impasse, meaning further discussions would be pointless.

Since then, the union has repeatedly urged management to reopen contract talks. But why would management abandon the victory it's achieved? The labor board's decision allows management to implement its final contract offer, one that requires AFSCME members to accept a wage freeze and pay more for their health insurance.

Unionized state employees in Illinois are among the highest paid in the nation. That's a tribute to AFSCME's ability to negotiate generous contracts with previous governors — some more malleable than others — who operated in a different economic climate.

Gov. Rauner is stuck with an effectively bankrupt state. In that atmosphere, he has little to give the union and much to ask from it. No union likes losing hard-won benefits. The dilemma of union members is that in seeking to retain benefits, they're subjecting themselves to the danger always present in a strike — even greater losses.