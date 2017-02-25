Gaming the system

Workers'-compensation lawyers have more than a rooting interest in professional sports.

Professional football is a big business, and there's no doubt it's a rough game.

With a 100 percent player injury rate, the athletes' bodies can take a real beating, sometimes leaving them with physical problems that last a lifetime.

There is, however, something called assumption of the risk. Players play because they like the competition and contact and, in the case of the National Football League, the salaries that range from extremely generous to mind-boggling.

Linebackers know their job entails blindsiding quarterbacks or creaming running backs. It's a rare defensive back who doesn't enjoy drilling a receiver who comes over the middle. Meanwhile, in the workaday world, individuals rarely come to work knowing they'll take a physical beating.

It's in the context of this employment reality that the General Assembly is considering what, if any, modifications to make to the state's workers'-compensation law as it relates to professional football players.

They're obviously employees. They're obviously subject to injury, sometimes quite severe injury. But is an injured NFL player the functional equivalent of an injured steel worker and, as a consequence, entitled to decades of payments for an on-the-job injury?

As now written, Illinois law asserts that they are, making them eligible for workers'-compensation payments until age 67. Professional sports teams contend that's crazy and are pressuring the Legislature to modify the maximum age of eligibility for compensation to something more in line with a professional athlete's length of career — the mid- to late 30s.

Professional athletes, with obvious exception, rarely compete at the highest levels of their profession for long. Even the greatest athlete is retired from his sport long before the average worker retires.

The joke in the NFL is that the acronym really stands for "not for long." In that context, it seems that the current rules are not just excessively generous, but nonsensical in all but the most extreme cases.

If that makes sense, Illinois is the only state that says so.