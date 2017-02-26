Prussing for mayor

Urbana's longtime incumbent mayor faces a powerful political challenge.

Tuesday is a big day in Urbana. Mayor Laurel Prussing either will be renominated in the Democratic Party's mayoral contest, clearing the way for her election in April to a fourth term, or Alderwoman Diane Marlin will usher in a new era in municipal politics.

The third Democratic candidate, former school board member Evelyn Underwood, is sincere and well-intentioned. But she does not appear to be a major contender in the race.

On the Republican side of the ballot, Rex Bradfield, is making his third straight run for mayor. Aside from being an engineer and an intelligent, affable guy, he's a Republican version of the Washington Generals, destined for another thumping at the hands of the Democrats who dominate Urbana politics.

So it breaks down to Prussing vs. Marlin, and to the winner will go the power of the mayor's office.

Frankly, they have much more in common than they do in conflict. They differ on a couple key issues. Prussing ousted the city's chief administrative officer years ago and wants to leave the post vacant while Marlin said it needs to be filled by a competent manager who can help ensure stability as elected officials come and go.

Prussing also appears to be leaning to supporting a proposal for the development of the Landmark Hotel at Lincoln Square while Marlin is openly skeptical about the investment of tax dollars the project would require.

But their differences are more a matter of style — Prussing is strong-willed, sometimes confrontational, unafraid of speaking her mind or tackling tough issues. Marlin, meanwhile, is more reserved and more diplomatic. She's a walking, talking example of the aphorism that it's not just what one says, but how one says it.

To the extent, they disagree on issues, it's mostly a matter of degree and tone. So it's six of one and half a dozen of the other.

The lack of substantive differences between the two is illustrated by supporters of both candidates who each claim their candidate is the real Democrat in the race.

Prussing may have supported Green Candidate Ralph Nader for president in 2000, turning her back on Democrat Al Gore. But can anyone credibly argue that her 40-plus year background in local and state Democratic Party politics (county board member, county auditor, state legislator, mayor and unsuccessful congressional candidate) doesn't make her a Democrat. It's utterly vapid to suggest otherwise.

As to Marlin, Prussing supporters suggests that because some Republicans plan to vote for Marlin, not Prussing, in a one-party town, that she's not a real Democrat.

Listen up: Most Republicans who vote for Marlin are against Prussing, not for Marlin. Prussing's been pounding lumps on the GOP for decades, so why wouldn't they want a piece of her hide — it's their best and only shot at getting even.

The question is not who's the real Democrat, but who's the best person to serve as mayor for four years.

Prussing has been a good mayor. It's our opinion that Marlin would be a good mayor. The city can't go wrong either way.

It's long been our position that political incumbents who've served well deserve endorsement for re-election. In other words, they've met expectations so, absent a compelling reason to make a change, no change is necessary. It's on that basis, the same one relied on in past endorsement decisions, that Prussing is our choice.

It would, of course, be naive to suggest that Prussing doesn't drive some of her critics around the bend, just as she inspires great loyalty among her supporters.

She can be divisive, and if's that a voter concern Marlin is a fine alternative. Marlin is the soul of reason and a model of decorum, thoughtful and open, a fine council member. Local government needs more people like her.

But Prussing has her strengths, too. She's smart and hard-working, determined maybe even to a fault, both aggressive and patient in the pursuit of her policy goals like the establishment of the police review board.

Every public official makes mistakes. But it's hard to fault Prussing's long tenure as the mayor of Urbana, a city that's mostly in sync with her political views and instincts.

Endorsement can sometimes be difficult, and that's a good thing. Better to have two good candidates than too few. There are some signs Prussing is on the ropes in this race. Nonetheless, she is endorsed for re-nomination.