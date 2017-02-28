The president and the press

Guess who's not coming to dinner.

President Donald Trump made it official last weekend — he's skipping the annual White House Correspondents Dinner.

Is anybody surprised? He appears to despise segments of the news media, particularly the elites who are most likely to show up at this annual gala. At the same time, the elite media has made it clear that it has no use for Trump.

So why make a pretense that they like each other by breaking bread, sharing jokes and pretending everything is A-OK? The only possible reason is that past presidents have put aside their ill will toward the news media, if only in the hope the media would be less hostile if the nation's chief executive pays homage to this event.

But Trump, as most people already have figured out, is different. He doesn't bow to convention, and there's considerable reason to believe that he got elected president because he refuses to bow to convention. He's doing it his way.

Well, fine.

Nonetheless, Trump is doing himself no favor, except perhaps among those who already zealously support him, with his relentless criticism of the news media. It's not, of course, that the news media is above criticism. It's just that Trump's action distracts from the real issues of the day, issues that he addressed in his campaign and promised to pursue if elected.

Unfortunately, he seems to be escalating his criticism. Trump recently described the news media as an "enemy of the people," which it certainly is not, and arranged for his press office to bar a handful of news organizations from a White House briefing.

It wasn't acceptable when President Barack Obama tried to marginalize Fox News as a legitimate media outlet by limiting its access, and it's not acceptable for Trump to do the same to other outlets.

There is historical tension between the White House and the press corps, as there should be if both sides are doing their jobs. It's the job of reporters to ferret out stories the White House would rather keep under wraps. Further, presidents and the press don't have to love each other to do their job. They do, however, have to live with each other.

Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward put it well recently when he said members of the news media "shouldn't whine" about Trump's insults.

"If we sound like we are an interest group only concerned with ourselves, it doesn't work with the public. At the same time, we need to continue the in-depth inquiries, the investigations," he said.

In other words, the media should put their collective nose to the grindstone and do their jobs in a manner consistent with the highest standards of the profession.

At the same time, it would be helpful if Trump didn't respond in such a slashing manner to every perceived criticism, no matter what the source. A president diminishes his office by getting down in the muck with his critics. Given his lack of prior political experience, Trump also reinforces concerns about his amateur status by responding so vociferously to criticism past presidents routinely ignored.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that Trump can, for any extended period, show that kind of restraint. As a product of our coarse, vulgar celebrity culture, he's predisposed by character and experience to treat every controversy as if it's another gossip-column feud with the likes of Rosie O'Donnell, one of his regular pre-presidential sparring partners.

Voters will have to take the bitter with the sweet. So will members of the news media whom the president regularly and ill-advisedly takes to task.

But criticism isn't the worst thing in the world. Indeed, the public appears to be of the opinion that much of the news media is not to be trusted because of perceived bias.

But people ought to remember that the term "media" covers the waterfront. It's all the local, network and cable outlets, all the magazines and newspapers — all everything, local, state, national and worldwide.

For all that people seem to distrust modern mass media, they are voracious consumers of whatever media they peruse. Trump himself looks like a perfect example of that reality, a dogged consumer of television news reporting about himself that he nitpicks interminably if it's not hugely flattering.

If it hasn't already, the public will tire of Trump's constant complaints about being treated unfairly, although he has been, in some instances. And as Woodward points out, the public is and will remain equally unsympathetic to high-profile news outlets that suggest the First Amendment makes them off-limits to all criticism, legitimate or otherwise.

In the meantime, Trump won't be attending the news media event known in some quarters as the "nerd prom." That's a better scenario than having him show up with food tasters in tow.