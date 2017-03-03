Voting numbers tell the tale

Overall voter turnout Tuesday in Urbana was a dismal 15 percent. But it was substantially worse than that in four campus precincts that were the subject of a consolidation request rejected by the county board.

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten was right, and that's really going to inflame the Democrats on the county board.

Prior to the Feb. 28 Democratic Party primary vote, Hulten and board Democrats were at odds over his proposal to consolidate eight low-turnout campus precincts in Urbana and Champaign into one located at the University of Illinois Union.

Hulten, a Republican, said history has shown that students just don't turn out for the municipal elections held in February and April, and it would be in the taxpayers' interest to save roughly $10,000 in election costs through consolidation.

Board Democrats, led behind the scenes by state Rep. Carol Ammons, expressed outrage, even though the county has consolidated the precincts in previous spring elections and the board voted unanimously earlier this year to do so again. They used their muscle to reverse the earlier vote, tax savings be damned.

It was, to them, a "civil rights" issue, an effort to block a suspected effort to suppress voter turnout by Hulten and a matter of ensuring "access to voting."

So the roughly 5,000 registered voters in Urbana precincts 2, 3, 4 and 5 had access Tuesday. But just 53 voters bothered to cast ballots in the three-way race for the Democratic Party's nomination for mayor in Urbana.

Of the 693 registered voters in Precinct 2, just 18 people (2.6 percent) voted. Mayor Laurel Prussing received 14 votes to just four for Alderwoman Diane Marlin, the election winner.

Of the 1,426 registered voters in Precinct 3, just 12 (0.84 percent) voted. Prussing received eight votes, Evelyn Underwood received four and Marlin got none.

Of the 1,305 registered voters in Precinct 4, just 19 (1.46 percent) voted. Prussing received 12 votes, Marlin six and Underwood one.

Of the 1,831 registered voters in Precinct 5, just four (0.22 percent) voted. Prussing and Marlin each received two votes.

The only thing surprising about the stunningly low turnout in those four precincts is that anyone would be surprised.

History demonstrates conclusively that the overwhelmingly majority of university students don't participate in municipal elections.

Why?

They simply don't care, because they have no pressing reason to care. To them, the University of Illinois campus is just another way station in life. They see themselves as UI students, not residents of Champaign and Urbana with a stake in local government.

Further, it would be no great surprise if the UI's student population, collectively, didn't realize — or was only vaguely aware — that there was a primary election Tuesday and is similarly oblivious to the fact there will be a general election April 4.

That's no secret either. Everyone familiar with local voting realities knows it.

So the question is, what got into the Democrats?

Why insist on squandering $10,000 to facilitate the turnout of voters who they know won't turn out?

This isn't about civil rights or voter suppression or anything else related to those issues, which would be legitimate under circumstances different than the ones in play here.

The only semicoherent argument they can make is that they were concerned over possible litigation about the proposed consolidation. That litigation was threatened, Hulten said, by the head of the Democrats' county committee.

None of it makes sense. But then mindless partisanship never does.

The facts, however, are beyond dispute. Taxpayers took a financial bath for no good reason.