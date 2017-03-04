The name game

The announcement of the honorees for the university's new hall of fame has proved to be a real conversation-starter.

If ever there was a project ripe for second-guessing, it's the establishment of a sports hall of fame.

So it's no great surprise that the University of Illinois' recent announcement of the maiden class for its athletic hall of fame has generated considerable speculation — maybe even angst — about who was — and wasn't — voted in.

Mostly, it's about the names that were not present, the biggest being former Fighting Illini men's basketball coach Lou Henson.

The News-Gazette is confident that Henson, much-honored otherwise and a real gentleman, will take the news in stride. But it's not clear that UI basketball fans will handle it with the kind of equanimity that disappointments often generate.

In defense of the committee that made the choices, it's clear that there are limits on selections, both official and unofficial. Further, omissions from one year can be corrected the next — it's not one and done.

Having said that, what were committee members, collectively, thinking? There's no adequate explanation for this oversight.

Of course, some people could make the same argument for other fan favorites — Harry Combes, Kendall Gill, Bob Richards, J.C. Caroline.

But that just underlines the dilemma selection committee members faced this year and will face again in the future. Just as second-guessing is inevitable, sometimes the opinions of second-guessers are right on the money.