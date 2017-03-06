Good news for Willard

Travel options out of Willard Airport are scheduled for a dramatic increase.

The recent announcement that United Airlines will begin offering daily flights to Chicago is a big step forward for Willard Airport.

Best of all was the disclosure that United is initiating three daily flights to-and-from O'Hare Airport without receiving any local subsidies.

Other airlines have provided local service, but they were induced to do so by financial incentives. United's announcement indicates it is confident it can operate profitably without assistance.

That is key to Willard's future because the marketplace rules. If the customers are there, airlines will come. If they aren't, subsidies are only a temporary balm.

United's new service will dramatically expand the destinations travelers can reach from Willard. The airline's largest domestic hub is located at O'Hare. From there, United provides direct services to more than 200 domestic and international cities.

Willard executive director Gene Cossey wasn't exaggerating by much when he said that United's decision to do business here "opens up everything."

The new United Express outlet, which starts in June, will join American Eagle. That airline provides several flights a day to O'Hare and another to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Local Willard supporters hope that the option of flying out of Willard will appeal to travelers who previously opted for flights out of Indianapolis, Chicago and Bloomington.

But it's not just convenience that will affect the decisions of local travelers. Cost, too, will be crucial. Travelers can be expected to continue to opt for out-of-town airports if it's far more costly for them to use Willard. United, presumably, has considered that possibility and is prepared to compete on all fronts.

University and municipal officials have been dogged for years by the vexing problem of expanding service out of Willard. In 2014, a committee headed by former Champaign City Manager Steve Carter made a series of recommendations, one of which urged the hiring of an airport administrator who could identify airlines that might be interested in coming to Champaign-Urbana.

Now that Willard is on the verge of adding United, airport executive director Cossey said he's interested in adding flights to the East Coast. But the first step, he said, is for United's flights to Chicago to be a success.

Time will tell. American Eagle's flights from Willard to Chicago are mostly full, and United hopes to replicate that success. If it does, local travel options, whether for business or entertainment, will flourish.