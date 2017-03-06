Open primary a little too open

Ooops.

There's no reason not to take Republican mayoral candidate Rex Bradfield at his word when he says he didn't think there would be a problem with voting in last week's Democratic Party primary.

But still ... the Republican mayoral candidate voting in the Democrats' mayoral primary?

Appearances alone make the decision problematic. Then again, his campaign as a Republican in overwhelmingly Democratic Urbana was problematic from the start.

It's pretty clear what Bradfield was thinking when he went to the polls on Feb. 28. He was thinking what other Urbana Republicans were thinking — all the action was in the Democratic primary for mayor and if they wanted to have some say in who's elected to the mayor's office the only option was to take a Democratic ballot.

Bradfield won't say which of the three Democrats he supported, and he's not required to do so.

It is, after all, a secret ballot. But news that Bradfield voted Democrat was destined not to remain secret.

So he's now stewing in his own juice, cast in memoriam as the Republican mayoral candidate who voted Democrat.

Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, a Democrat, has decided there won't be any adverse consequences (like perjury charges), not that it matters much.

Urbana will elect a Republican mayor just about the time pigs start flying regularly out of Willard Airport. Until such time as that, the city's few Republicans will have no choice but to vote in Democratic primaries, save for those few whose names are on the GOP ballot.