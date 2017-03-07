AFSCME wins round in court

Gov. Bruce Rauner's attempt to get a handle on labor costs has sustained a serious setback.

Members of a state employees' union who recently voted overwhelmingly to go on strike got a big break last week from a state appeals court.

In an unsigned opinion, the 4th District Appellate Court rejected a request by Gov. Bruce Rauner's staff to lift a court order blocking the administration from implementing its last, best and final offer to members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. So the stay will remain in place while the union's legal challenge to the state labor board's finding that contract negotiations had reached an impasse plays out.

"(The court's) decision is in the best interest of all the people of Illinois, both public service workers and the millions of citizens who rely on their important work," AFSCME Council 31 executive director Roberta Lynch said. "We strongly urge Gov. Rauner to join us in the spirit of compromise and return to bargaining in good faith to reach an agreement that is truly fair to all."

While union leaders were delighted with the decision, the Rauner administration made no secret of its dismay.

"We are currently analyzing this decision, but we are very disappointed with the court's ruling which continues the stay that prevents our administration from implementing common-sense changes in the AFSCME contract," said Dennis Murashko, counsel to the governor.

It's unclear just how long the appeals court will take to make a decision. But the court's ruling on the stay forecasts more bad news for the administration because it found that AFSCME has a "reasonable likelihood" of prevailing on the merits of its challenge to the labor board's impasse filing.

The labor board unanimously found that negotiations had reached an impasse after concluding Rauner and AFSCME were "deadlocked on the issue of subcontracting and that this issue was so important to the parties that, under the single-critical-issue test of impasse, the deadlock on subcontracting resulted in an overall impasse," the appeals court said in an 18-page decision.

But the appeals court said the board misapplied the single-issue test and found "no evidence, for example, that the union ever told the state, 'We won't budge on wages and health insurance unless you make concessions on subcontracting,' or words to that effect."

It remains to be seen what happens next.

AFSCME has been pressing for a resumption of negotiations. But that was in the face of an impasse ruling that allowed management a clear win. Further, there's zero indication that the administration is prepared to make any changes to its final offer.

With this ruling under its belt, AFSCME can continue to maintain the status quo it prefers and the administration contends is unaffordable. Union members may be going without pay hikes as negotiations drag out, but its members aren't paying the higher costs for health insurance that Rauner seeks.

Management and labor held more than 60 negotiating sessions without concluding a contract agreement.

Early in 2016, Gov. Rauner said it was his opinion that further talks would be futile and asked the labor board to declare an impasse.

An administrative law judge ruled the two sides had reached an impasse on some issues, but not others. The labor board, however, declared an impasse on everything, a decision that, if upheld, allowed management to unilaterally impose its final offer.

But that won't happen now, creating more confusion around an already confused situation. There is, however, nothing confusing about the impact of the court's ruling. It represents a huge win for the union if only because it has the effect of staving off either a significant negotiating defeat or a costly strike for an indefinite period of time.