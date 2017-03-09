Developing a plan of attack

Fueled by the necessary moral outrage, the university's new chancellor has issued a declaration of war.

Let's give University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones credit for plain-spokenness about his intentions to end Unofficial St. Patrick's Day, the annual binge-drinking event that took place last weekend.

He said he intends to initiate a process that includes campus and community leaders to determine "how we transition out of this thing."

But let's also give Jones credit for acknowledging that it's not an original idea.

"I'm not the first chancellor to make this plea," he said.

Jones is exactly right about the alcohol-fueled exercise of mass stupidity that's dressed up as a good time and draws hundreds of UI students as well as outsiders to the campus. If good intentions were all that's required, Unofficial would have been history a long time ago, just like Hash Wednesday and the Halloween revelry in which participants took over the streets in Campustown.

But it has demonstrated staying power even in the face of real tragedy, three alcohol-related deaths and annual hospital visits for alcohol poisoning (20 this year).

The obvious question is how will the UI and the cities regulate Unofficial out of business, assuming they can regulate it out of business.

A News-Gazette story Tuesday outlined the steps to which the UI has gone to discourage participation, everything from writing letters to parents and banning out-of-town overnight visitors to UI dorms on Unofficial weekend.

All kinds of programs outlining all kinds of safety and punitive measures have been put in place.

At the same time, the cities have stepped up law enforcement, delayed bar opening times and observed strict limitations on crowd sizes at campus entertainment venues.

What's next? Are the cities going to shut down all the campus bars for the whole weekend or prohibit alcohol sales en masse? Just how heavy-handed does it have to get in terms of enforcement?

Would that even work?

There are private parties and most private party planners are savvy enough to plan in advance if alcohol sales are restricted.

The simple fact is that people are free to make choices — even bad ones — and many choose to join the faux festivities even as they know — or should know — of the risks associated with binge drinking.

There's a cat-and-mouse element here, too, and it can't be overlooked.

This event was initiated by campus bar owners as a profit-making venture. Who knew they needed clever promotion to sell beer to college students?

But it would be naive not to realize that one of the reasons Unofficial has taken on a life of its own is because the college-age participants know the adults on and off campus hate it, look down their noses at it, tsk-tsk about it and pretty much fuss about these kids these days.

Well, if that's not enough to fire up the average campus-rebel-without-a-clue for a little alcoholic excess, particularly in lieu of attending class, it's hard to know what would.

When even the Unofficial-related T-shirts prompt the heads of some faculty members to explode, they realize they've struck gold. After all, there are some activities that are so moronic, so futile and so pointless as to be irresistible to the average college-age kid.

That's what Jones is up against. He's not the first to take up this challenge. Chances appear to be good that he won't be the last. Nonetheless, good luck. He'll need it.