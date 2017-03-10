Once more, with feeling

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try again.

Congressional politics start early and stay late, so it's hardly surprising that Democrats in Illinois' 13th U.S. House District represented by Republican Rodney Davis are calculating their chances of unseating him in the 2018 general election.

But this week, Democrat-turned-independent-turned-back-to-Democrat David Gill got the jump on them.

The Bloomington physician announced that he's running again for the Democratic Party's nomination to take on Davis.

It's the sixth time Gill has run for the U.S. House, first making multiple challenges to former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson and then taking on Davis. In 2016, he intended to run as an independent. But Gill's candidate petitions were deemed legally insufficient, and he failed in his attempt to persuade the courts to put his name on the ballot.

Considering that background, Gill's announcement is sure to give heartburn to party bigwigs, including U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

The veteran Democratic U.S. senator tried mightily to defeat the Republican incumbent in 2014, helping to recruit former Madison County Judge Ann Callis to run against Davis. But Callis failed miserably in her attempt to make the transition from judge to candidate, losing the race by 15 points.

Davis carried 13 of the 14 counties in the 13th District, Champaign County being the only one that went to Callis.

Some Democrats long ago tired of Gill running and losing, but he's paid them no attention. He remains focused on what might have been.

Gill is still distressed about and determined to avenge his narrow loss to Davis in 2012 when both candidates were running for the open seat vacated by Republican Johnson.

In that contest, independent candidate John Hartman of Edwardsville captured 7.2 percent of the vote while Davis received 46.5 percent and Gill 46.2 percent.

Gill has long complained Hartman took votes from him because the two candidates had similar stances on many important issues. Indeed, he complained about it again this week when he announced his latest run for the House.

The Davis campaign disputes Gill's analysis, insisting that Hartman took votes from Davis.

Whatever the truth, 2012 election results don't mean a lot when it comes to 2018 electoral politics.

More important, Davis appears to be firmly entrenched in what was perceived to be a split district in which candidates from both major parties could win.

After Davis crushed Callis in 2014, Democrats barely contested the 2016 race.

But they're hoping 2018 might be a different kind of year, and there's historical precedent to support their optimism.

The party holding presidential power — in this case, the Republicans — traditionally loses Senate and House seats in off-year elections. On top of that, Democrats are hoping that President Donald Trump's aggressive style will alienate so many voters that they'll enjoy the kind of congressional landslides the GOP won in 2010 and 2014.

Embracing that theme, Gill called Trump "a true threat to our republic," the first of an expected series of rhetorical attacks by Democrats seeking to nationalize the 2018 races.

But it's a long way from here to there. Other potential Democratic candidates, the most credible of whom is state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, may have something to say about Gill's attempt to pre-empt the party field.

Indeed, it looks like Democrats can expect to have a big fight among themselves before they engage Republicans.