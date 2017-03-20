Just won't quit

If Rod Blagojevich had been as honest as he is tenacious, he wouldn't be locked up.

You've got to give former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich credit.

Relentlessly corrupt during his six years in office, Blagojevich is similarly relentless in trying to persuade the federal courts to let him out of prison early.

His latest effort is reflected in a federal court filing that challenges a federal judge's decision last August not to reduce Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for his corruption convictions. His lawyers argue, among other things, that the judge failed to take into consideration Blagojevich's good behavior while held behind bars.

While it's certainly laudatory that he's behaving now, that hardly seems like a good reason to reduce his sentence for his gross misbehavior as governor.

This, of course, is an old story. Blagojevich's backers have their opinions, and his critics have theirs. Neither is going to change their minds anytime soon.

In fact, there's hardly one single thing that's different now from the time that the former governor was convicted.

Well, perhaps there is one thing.

His ties to former President Barack Obama were emphasized in news stories then because Blagojevich was convicted of trying to sell Obama's old Senate seat to the highest bidder.

But times have changed. Now media accounts describe Blagojevich as a "one-time 'Celebrity Apprentice'" on the television program formerly hosted by current President Donald Trump.