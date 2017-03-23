Hard job to fill

Not only will Urbana have a new mayor, but also a new police chief.

When a high-profile public official retires, the reaction is uniformly positive. "Years of great service." "Big shoes to fill" and other time-honored compliments.

While the accolades are no doubt sincere, not all workers — save for those in Lake Wobegon — are at the pinnacle of their profession. Frankly, most are in the middle of the pack.

Not so for Urbana Police Chief Pat Connolly.

Last Monday, the 29-year law enforcement officer announced to the city council that he would be resigning, effective April 14.

After so many years of putting duty ahead of family, Connolly said, it was time to give priority to his role as patriarch. "I don't want to continue to watch my grandkids grow up through long-distance Skyping or emails," his resignation letter stated.

The reaction was swift and sincere. Not only did council members give him a standing ovation, they had him return to the front of the chamber so they could praise him. A remarkable moment, considering police chiefs and aldermen can often be in conflict.

Connolly's retirement represents a significant loss for Urbana. His commitment and effectiveness will be difficult to replace.

Many public officials pay lip service to government openness. Connolly practices it daily. He is especially articulate in explaining police policies and procedures. And better yet, he listens, especially to the victims of crime.

Other council members noted how well he communicated with the public. "He took it very seriously, building links between community organizations," Mayor Laurel Prussing said.

Neighborhood watch groups, community policing, CU Fresh Start, police ride-alongs — Connolly and his staff put considerable effort into working with the public. Given the fragile relationship between police and citizens — especially those in minority communities — Connolly's efforts show that rebuilding those relationships happens one conversation at a time.

As the next mayor and council begin the process of hiring a new chief, they would do well to add leadership and sound judgment to their list of qualifications.

Their model: Pat Connolly.

For example, when the chief proposed in 2014 that the police department equip some of its officers with Tasers, many citizens were opposed, saying police elsewhere have used stun guns to torture and torment.

Connolly wisely proposed a slow rollout, with a stricter set of guidelines on when an officer could deploy his Taser. Further, all incidents would go before the civilian police review board.

Two years later, what was a cause celebre is now a nonstory. A Taser has been used once, to successfully control and arrest a man who invaded a residence and was under the influence of drugs.

Thank you, Chief Connolly, for your many years of great service.

You leave big shoes to fill.

Truly.