Public funding for private hotel

Developers have made Urbana an offer it should refuse.

The project sounds so good. How could anyone say "no"?

Convert today's "beast" into a renewed "beauty," reflective of her original charm and architectural integrity.

Create a "catalyst" for further downtown redevelopment, attracting new businesses and customers.

Connect with the city's history as a small town on the prairie where Abraham Lincoln stayed as a circuit-riding attorney.

All those rewards and more — but only if Urbana joins in and shares some of the risk.

In this case, "risk" means issuing 20-year, post-construction bonds worth $9.5 million — about half of the project's $19 million estimated renovation cost. The revenue stream to pay off the bonds: taxes on the hotel's lodging, meals and drinks.

Our advice to Urbana: Don't risk the taxpayers' money.

Earlier this month, hotel developer Dionis Rodriguez of Crimson Rock Capital and renovation manager Bill Walsh of Walsh Associates Inc. presented to the Urbana City Council their proposal for a thorough renovation of the Urbana Landmark Hotel. Both men — and project partners Campo Architects and New Castle Hotels and Resorts — have extensive experience in renovating and operating historic hotels, such as the Pere Marquette in Peoria, the Algonquin Hotel in New York and the Bethlehem Hotel in Pennsylvania. Their work is impressive.

They are also persuasive men, emphasizing preservation — a value sincerely held by many Urbana residents. Their plans call for a top-to-bottom renovation. Rooms, entries, exterior walls, conference center, restaurant, bar and more.

Further, they say, such a renovation would transform downtown. The restored Joseph Royer-designed hotel — to be part of Hilton's new Tapestry brand — would attract so many visitors that surrounding businesses would also thrive, and the city would benefit from a growing tax base and more jobs.

A win for downtown, workers, taxpayers, local businesses and investors.

It all sounds good.

Except for one significant thing: Why would the city take on $9.5 million in debt? It's hard to find a good answer.

First, Urbana has no experience in evaluating hotel investments. A common mistake made by entrepreneurs is going into a business about which they know little. The city is expected to know about law enforcement, public works and building codes. Evaluating investment risks and returns is not in the city's skill set.

Second, city council members have said the city would issue general obligation bonds as part of the deal. That's a serious risk for the taxpayers, as the city would likely not be holding the property as collateral. Should the venture fail five or 10 years later, there would be no hotel taxes to make the remaining bond payments. The taxpayers would have to pay off the balance.

Third, Lincoln Square, which is attached to the hotel, is the ailing relative no one likes to talk about. Health Alliance, the insurance arm of Carle, will be moving its offices from Lincoln Square to a new development in southwest Champaign, leaving the 53-year-old mall with a large vacancy.

Rather than entangle the city in a questionable investment, the council should be looking at what other American cities have already done: tearing out their downtown malls, reopening the surrounding streets and creating new development opportunities.

Fourth, cities do not exist to be lenders. That's a bank's job. Cities exist to provide services that the citizens cannot provide for themselves, such as road maintenance, sewers and fire protection.

Over the last half century, economic development has become an expected city service. And as such, tax breaks have become — unfortunately — one of the primary methods to retain and attract businesses.

But what Rodriguez and Walsh are seeking goes well beyond tax rebates.

Their plan is so grand, they admit, that the expected return is too small to justify the expense. They need the city's money to seal the deal.

In essence, they want all the profits and equity with substantially less cost and risk. The city would cover the rest, with its returns measured in preservation and "catalyst."

Try spending that at the store.

The best move the city can make is to tell the developers: We want you to invest in our town. We want you to renovate "our little gem." But we cannot risk the public's money. What else can we do to make this project happen?

But if the council finds the plan worth a multimillion-dollar risk, it must reach a better bargain.

The developers already have invested thousands of dollars in this project. Each passing day makes it that much harder for them to walk away.

At minimum, Urbana must use its leverage to get a less risky deal for its citizens.