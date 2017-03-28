Smoke signals

Is Illinois ready for legalized marijuana? A new public opinion poll indicates the answer is "yes."

As social attitudes change, so do the laws that reflect them. On no issue is that more clear than in the accelerating movement across the country to decriminalize and eventually legalize marijuana.

With marijuana already legally sold and consumed in the states of Washington and Colorado, similar efforts are underway in Illinois.

Although of dubious value, marijuana consumed for medical purposes is legal in the Land of Lincoln. Now a new public opinion poll of Illinois residents shows widespread support for legalization that crosses regional, age and political demographics.

The poll, which was conducted by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, reveals that 74 percent of voters support Illinois' existing decriminalization law while 66 percent support legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

These attitudes, no doubt, reflect the public's exasperation with what can only be described as law enforcement's failed war on drugs, particularly marijuana. Despite the huge expenditure of law enforcement resources at the local, state and national levels, the demand for illegal drugs remains voracious.

At some point, the costs of the enforcement outweigh the benefits, at least to those who make such evaluations. As far as marijuana goes, increasing majorities appear to have concluded that legalization, regulation and taxation is the more productive approach.

The SIUC poll, which was conducted from March 4-11, included 1,000 voters selected at random. Sixty percent of the interviews were conducted on cellphones, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

State legislators recently passed and Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation that decriminalizes the possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana, meaning that those individuals cited for possession face a fine-only penalty up to $200.

The poll indicated that Illinois residents have no problem with that approach. While 74 percent of those polled support the law, just 21 percent oppose it.

The numbers are almost as lopsided on the question of legalization — 66 percent favoring legalization compared with 31 percent opposing it.

Simon Institute Director Jack Tichenor hit the nail on the head when he described Illinois residents as "increasingly comfortable" with the trends toward decriminalization and legalization. A March 2016 Simon poll showed 45 percent supported legalization while 51 percent opposed it. Just a year later, supporters have a substantial majority.

Those attitudes are consistent across regions, ages and political party affiliation, although supporters of decriminalization and legalization in Chicago outnumber like-minded individuals who live outside Cook and the collar counties.

Perhaps most striking about the poll is the rather minor difference in attitudes between older and younger people.

The poll shows that 83 percent of those under 35 support decriminalization and legalization while 83 percent of those ages 51 to 65 agree with decriminalization and 77 percent favor legalization.

The tide of public opinion would appear to be clear, and legislators in the various states can be expected to take their cues, as they usually do, from the polls.

Lost in all the debate about decriminalization/legalization is a serious discussion about the adverse social consequences, particularly for young people and the mentally ill, that will result as society moves to put its stamp of approval on the expanded use of intoxicants like marijuana. It's hard to imagine that much good will come of it. But it seems obvious that more and more people expect less bad to result from law enforcement's expansive and hugely expensive efforts to reduce consumption of a product in wide demand.