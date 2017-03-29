Ruling paves way for new ruling

The "fair share" dues issue just won't go away.

The stage is just about set for an epic legal battle over the legal authority of labor unions to compel nonmembers to pay what are called "fair share" dues.

The issue was thought dead in March 2016 after a California-based legal challenge was rejected by the federal courts, a result prompted in part by the death of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. But it was revived by Democrat Hillary Clinton's defeat last November, a stunning setback for union supporters that cleared the way for new President Donald Trump to nominate a conservative justice to replace Scalia instead of a liberal appointed by a Democratic president.

That's a lot of political drama to go with the complicated legal issues. But the bottom line is that an Illinois-based case, one initiated by Gov. Bruce Rauner, is expected to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming year.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago last week cleared the way for high-court action by unanimously backing the authority of public-employee unions to compel nonmembers to pay dues. The ruling was no surprise because the appellate justices had no alternative but to rely on existing law in the form of a 1977 high-court precedent — Abood v. Detroit Board of Education.

"Only the Supreme Court has the power, if it so chooses, to overrule Abood. (The plaintiffs) acknowledge that they therefore cannot prevail either in the district court or in our court — that their case must travel through both lower courts — district court and court of appeals — before they can seek review by the Supreme Court," wrote appellate Judge Richard Posner.

Jacob Huebert, the senior attorney at the Liberty Justice Center who represents the challengers, said he faces a June 19 deadline to ask for high-court review and will certainly do so.

"I don't know yet whether we will file it on June 19 or sooner," he said.

There is, of course, no guarantee the high court will accept any case for review. It rejects far more than it accepts. But the issue in the Illinois case is ripe for reconsideration because the justices split 4-4 on the issue last year, Scalia's death leading to a no-decision that had the effect of upholding an appeals-court ruling favoring the union.

Huebert said "the case is an exceptionally strong candidate for Supreme Court review because the court has already shown ... it wants to address this issue."

"Presumably the justices will want to take it up again if they believe there will be a ninth justice to break the 4-4 tie they reached in Friedrichs (v. California Teachers Association)," he said.

The legal question is whether public-employee unions have the legal authority to compel payments that they contend represent the costs of representing nonmembers with management.

In a statement issued after last week's decision, the Teamsters union said those payments cover the costs of "negotiating a collective bargaining agreement, litigating grievances, litigating unfair-labor-practice charges and other employment-related matters."

Nonmembers, however, assert that payments they are required to make violate their rights of freedom of association and speech. Contending that they are compelled to finance union actions they do not support, the dissenters insist they are being forced to underwrite the union's political agenda.

Rauner kicked off this legal fight in 2015 when he filed a lawsuit challenging fair-share payments. However, the courts dismissed Rauner's lawsuit because he lacked legal standing. At the same time, however, the Liberty Justice Center joined Rauner's lawsuit on behalf of state employees who object to "fair share."

U.S. Judge Robert Gettleman allowed their challenge to stand because he said it was more efficient for them to join the Rauner litigation than file a separate lawsuit of their own.

The case is seen as politically significant because if the union loses its ability to coerce payments from nonmembers, it could lose support from current members.

"Fair shares" dues are less than regular dues, but still significant. More than 6,500 nonunion public employees paid about $650 each in 2015. Losing that money would represent a substantial setback for their unions, and the loss would be even greater if union members decided to opt out.

So the Illinois case is being watched, just as the California case was before it. That, of course, raises the stakes surrounding the confirmation hearing of high-court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Gorsuch has given no hint as to how he might decide the issue. Nonetheless, Senate Democrats and their union supporters are extremely apprehensive about his appointment, the "fair share" dues issue being just one of their many concerns.