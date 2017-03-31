Champaign council choices

It's a light election season in Champaign, but voters do have some choices to make.

Of the five seats on Champaign's eight-member city council (Mayor Deb Feinen casts the ninth vote) up for election, two races are contested.

Of the three that are not contested (Districts 1, 3 and 4), each includes an appointed incumbent — Clarissa Fourman in District 1, Angie Brix in District 3 and Gregory Stock in District 4. Given the fact that they were selected to serve by the city council rather than elected by their constituents, it's unfortunate there wasn't more competition for those three seats.

In District 2, longtime incumbent Michael La Due is being challenged by political newcomer Alicia Beck.

In District 5, four candidates — Vanna Pianfetti, Brian Ames, Debra Shelton Medlyn and Angela Slates — are competing to replace outgoing council member Paul Faraci. The incumbent opted not to seek re-election, choosing to run for township assessor.

District 2

La Due holds the distinction of being the longest-serving council member in city history, representing District 2 since 1985. He works at Jon's Pipe Shop.

Having lived in Champaign for about 12 years, Beck is a newcomer to city politics. She owns a small business, B Fit Training in downtown Champaign.

Both have advanced educational degrees.

Despite his lengthy tenure, La Due faces a serious challenge in this low-turnout University of Illinois area district that extends south down South First Street to Windsor Road.

For reasons related mostly to his vast experience, The News-Gazette endorses La Due for another term on the council.

Beck argues, with credibility, that it's time for a change in District 2, that La Due has served long and well but still needs to go.

That's an argument that often resonates. But under the current circumstances, La Due's institutional knowledge and familiarity with the issues are just what the doctor ordered.

The three council members running in the uncontested races have little experience at all. Fourman was appointed in June 2015, Stock in April 2016 and Brix in July 2016.

With a new council member to be elected on April 4 in District 5 and at-large council member Matt Gladney relatively new, just three members — Mayor Feinen and at-large council members Tom Bruno and Will Kyles — have any significant experience.

In that context, La Due's tenure really does matter.

District 5

The other contested race in District 5 is a real free-for-all among four political newcomers — Slates, Pianfetti, Ames and Medlyn.

It's a close call, but The News-Gazette recommends Pianfetti, the district engagement coordinator for Illini Cloud who has the endorsement of Mayor Feinen. Illini Cloud is a nonprofit tech cooperative of K-12 school districts that assists students and teachers with computing resources.

Pianfetti, a mother of four, has devoted most of her career to education, spending 20 years at the University of Illinois and serving as vice chairwoman of the CU Schools Foundation. She's running to assist with impending changes, including transportation and public safety issues, in southwest Champaign.

Candidates Medlyn and Ames also have expressed concerns about infrastructure and public safety issues in District 5.

Medlyn, a part-time instructor at the UI who focuses on child development issues, also has been involved in community mental health issues through the National Alliance of Mental Illness. Ames, a sales management and high school basketball referee, has served on the city's Neighborhood Services Advisory Board and as president of the Ironwood Homeowners Association. If elected, both appear to be quite capable of serving on the council.

Slates, the final candidate, has conducted a low-profile campaign that has compromised her capacity to publicly address the issue. However, her campaign material indicates that improving education is her top priority along with neighborhood lighting for seniors, public safety and infrastructure.

In that case, Slates and the voters would be better served if she ran for the school board rather than the city council.