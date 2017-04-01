No choice, again

Urbana voters decided nearly 20 years ago to fix what wasn't broken. Now why don't they fix what they broke?

We've said it before, and we'll say it again — Urbana's system of electing school board members from specific subdistricts, rather than communitywide, has been a miserable failure.

If utter failure isn't bad enough, this utter failure was inflicted on the voters in 1998 by newcomers intent on fixing what wasn't broken.

The bottom line is that there are five candidates running for the Urbana school board in the April 4 election, one from each of the five subdistricts that will be electing a candidate. In other words, voters will have no choice once again.

Time was when voters in Urbana had plenty of candidates — good ones — from whom to choose a school board. That's because each of the candidates ran at-large across the school district.

But critics suggested that too many of the candidates came from the Leal Elementary School neighborhood, where interested, educated, energetic and well-intentioned candidates were plentiful. Too plentiful, said critics who contended that broader geographical representation would be an improvement over the successful status quo.

So the critics organized a referendum aimed at eliminating the at-large election and replacing it with seven subdistricts spread across the city. Operating on the failed theory that multiple candidates would emerge from each of the seven subdistricts, they sold the voters a bill of goods and waited for 1,000 flowers to bloom.

But it hasn't happened, it's not happening and it's not going to happen.

That's why all the candidates — Brenda Carter from Subdistrict 1, Ruth Ann Fisher from Subdistrict 3, Anne Hall from Subdistrict 4, Peggy Patten from Subdistrict 5 and John Dimit from Subdistrict 7 — are running unopposed. Not one subdistrict offers voters a choice.

If only it was as easy for voters to rid themselves of their electoral shackles as it was to put them in place. But doing so would require another referendum and a "yes" vote in each of the seven subdistricts. In other words, a "no" vote in just one district would veto the measure across the board.

Nonetheless, smart people in Urbana know the status-quo approach cheats the voters. It may be hard to go back to what worked, but each passing election provides good reason to do so.