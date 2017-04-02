New future for nursing home
Compassionate care means finding a new owner for the mismanaged Champaign County Nursing Home.
One of the definitions of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
Champaign County voters should bear that aphorism in mind when they go to the polls Tuesday and vote on two related questions — whether to raise property taxes to generate more revenue to keep the ailing Champaign County Nursing Home alive or authorize the county board to sell it.
After long and painful experience with this facility — and the even more torturous experience of watching county board members fight over how to run it — it's time for voters to put an end to the county's unfortunate misadventure in the nursing home business.
The News-Gazette recommends voters say "no" to the proposed tax increase and say "yes" to the question of selling or "disposing" of it.
It has been argued in some quarters that saying "no" to higher taxes and "yes" to a sale is the hard-hearted approach, the functional equivalent of throwing grandma into the nearest snowbank. That's just manipulative nonsense designed to tug at the heartstrings.
The fact is that voters are doing the nursing home residents no favor by maintaining a facility that ranks in the bottom 20 percent of Illinois' 742 skilled nursing facilities. For whatever reason or reasons, the facility's low rankings for patient care quality testify to the imperative of making a change.
Voters should not mistake maintaining residents in a substandard facility with compassion for the elderly. Indeed, it's the opposite.
The far better approach would be to sell the facility to a business that knows what it's doing. That's not because private-sector facilities are inherently better than public-sector ones, but because the management of this particular public facility has failed across the board to deliver on its promises to those it purports to serve.
There's no question, as proponents of keeping this facility routinely argue, that the nursing home's problems have been magnified by the state's failure to meet its Medicaid reimbursement requirement. But that's just one more straw on top of the bale of hay on the camel's back.
The nursing home is a financial failure now, just as it was when voters approved a property tax increase that was supposed to save it back in 2002. It will continue to fail because the $3.5 million-plus in new revenue it will receive won't be sufficient to salvage this listing ship.
Despite its many shortcomings, the nursing home obviously strikes a chord with many voters. Perhaps they had relatives there in a different time and day when it maintained a good reputation. Perhaps they see no alternative to the county nursing home, although few counties actually provide this optional public service. Perhaps it just makes them feel good to support a facility that is engaged in the commendable work of care-taking. But none of those sentiments apply to the current situation.
The nursing home is a financially failing shell of its former self, and voters must recognize it. Otherwise, it's many more millions of tax dollars thrown down a rat-hole to subsidize more failure.
Voters should reject the tax hike, approve a sale and let someone else try running a facility intended to provide quality care to a vulnerable clientele.
For those wanting more information about these two referenda before casting your vote, go to the Champaign County web site
http://www.co.champaign.il.us/nhquestions
This web site contains Q & A's; a video of the educational public presentation done by the county administrator, Rick Snider, and county treasurer, Dan Welch, at Brookens several weeks ago; plus their power point presentations. At the end of thi presentation, they both offer to talk with any citizen who might have clarification questions.
Dan Welch 217-384-3743
Rick Snider 217-384-3776
If you want even more information about the nursing home, here is that web site
I am skeptical of this Op Ed simply because there is no author attribution. If you are going to claim something as controversial as this and suggest that our senior citizens in the Champaign County Nursing Home are too much of a burden for the citizens of this county to support then I feel that you should at least have the guts to put your name on the article.
So much disinformation here. The nursing home had a 4 star rating and almost a million dollars in the bank just 3 years ago. Then a new governor got elected. The idea that the state not paying for a third of the residents, as they are required to by law, is just a straw on the camel's back is a farce. But Rauner, local Republicans, and the NG all are fine with that because tac cuts are all that matter.
Folks, look at what happened with the Vermilion County home. That is a prime example of how bad things can go when you privatize for profit a public entity.
Once upon a time the Champaign County Nursing Home was a fine facility that provided excellent care. Then the incompetent county board decided to build a new building and excerise spending stupidity. It had been a long and sad decline of a once noble institution. Sell it for the benefit of the poor souls who live there.
The board has proved again and again the management by committee is a recipe for failure. And if the voters vote to sell, the board should honor their directive. Any board member who opposes the voters should be removed.
It is time to let the private sector take over the County Nursing Home.
It has been a constant issue since I was young, decades ago.
A tripling of the tax rate, with every indication it will not ameliorate the situation is the last straw. The money is not much of a worry, just $60/yr for me, but that there will be no improvement, is an issue.
It has has been mismanaged, not maliciously I'm sure, over decades.
No on the tax increase, Yes on the sale.
Comments
