New future for nursing home

Compassionate care means finding a new owner for the mismanaged Champaign County Nursing Home.

One of the definitions of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Champaign County voters should bear that aphorism in mind when they go to the polls Tuesday and vote on two related questions — whether to raise property taxes to generate more revenue to keep the ailing Champaign County Nursing Home alive or authorize the county board to sell it.

After long and painful experience with this facility — and the even more torturous experience of watching county board members fight over how to run it — it's time for voters to put an end to the county's unfortunate misadventure in the nursing home business.

The News-Gazette recommends voters say "no" to the proposed tax increase and say "yes" to the question of selling or "disposing" of it.

It has been argued in some quarters that saying "no" to higher taxes and "yes" to a sale is the hard-hearted approach, the functional equivalent of throwing grandma into the nearest snowbank. That's just manipulative nonsense designed to tug at the heartstrings.

The fact is that voters are doing the nursing home residents no favor by maintaining a facility that ranks in the bottom 20 percent of Illinois' 742 skilled nursing facilities. For whatever reason or reasons, the facility's low rankings for patient care quality testify to the imperative of making a change.

Voters should not mistake maintaining residents in a substandard facility with compassion for the elderly. Indeed, it's the opposite.

The far better approach would be to sell the facility to a business that knows what it's doing. That's not because private-sector facilities are inherently better than public-sector ones, but because the management of this particular public facility has failed across the board to deliver on its promises to those it purports to serve.

There's no question, as proponents of keeping this facility routinely argue, that the nursing home's problems have been magnified by the state's failure to meet its Medicaid reimbursement requirement. But that's just one more straw on top of the bale of hay on the camel's back.

The nursing home is a financial failure now, just as it was when voters approved a property tax increase that was supposed to save it back in 2002. It will continue to fail because the $3.5 million-plus in new revenue it will receive won't be sufficient to salvage this listing ship.

Despite its many shortcomings, the nursing home obviously strikes a chord with many voters. Perhaps they had relatives there in a different time and day when it maintained a good reputation. Perhaps they see no alternative to the county nursing home, although few counties actually provide this optional public service. Perhaps it just makes them feel good to support a facility that is engaged in the commendable work of care-taking. But none of those sentiments apply to the current situation.

The nursing home is a financially failing shell of its former self, and voters must recognize it. Otherwise, it's many more millions of tax dollars thrown down a rat-hole to subsidize more failure.

Voters should reject the tax hike, approve a sale and let someone else try running a facility intended to provide quality care to a vulnerable clientele.