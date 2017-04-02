Re-elect Smith in Rantoul

Rantoul voters can choose from the past, present and future in a heated race for mayor.

Municipal politics in Rantoul has traditionally been a lively affair, and this year's three-way mayoral contest is no different.

The current mayor (officially called "village president") is seeking re-election, a former mayor wants his old job back and a village board member contends he can do a better job than both his opponents did or are doing.

The candidates are Mayor Chuck Smith, who is seeking a second term in office; former three-term Mayor Neal Williams, whom Smith narrowly defeated four years ago; and village Trustee Gary Wilson, who was appointed to the board in 2014 by the current mayor.

The News-Gazette recommends voters stick with incumbent Smith. He and his colleagues in village government have served well under trying circumstances.

The village has maintained a balanced budget while making needed infrastructure improvements. At the same time, Smith has launched the "Rantoul Tomorrow" project that is part of Rantoul's strategic plan and calls for improvements in schools and neighborhoods as well as stepped-up economic growth.

Each is a significant issue in this economically challenged community. But progress is necessary if Rantoul is to become the community its supporters dream it can be.

Williams, who served from 1997 to 2013 as trustee and mayor, said he decided to pursue a political comeback so he can "take the community in another direction." He certainly had his successes during his long tenure in village government.

Wilson, a Rantoul native and U.S. Army retiree, also has indicated he wants to boost economic growth and opportunities. In addition, he said it's important to work with community youth as a means of reducing property crimes and focus on attracting federal grant money to underwrite the cost of community and social programs.

All three candidate make credible arguments for their candidacies. Smith is doing the job right now, and there's no need to make a change.