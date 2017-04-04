Collateral damage

When the financial wheels of state government come off, bad things happen.

The Rauner administration recently sent layoff notices to 124 prison nurses, a cost-saving measure prompted, in part, by Illinois' continuing financial failure. The state plans to replace them with private contractors June 15 with the expectation that it will save taxpayers about $8 million to have contractors provide nursing services rather than full-time state employees.

Prison nurses currently work as much as 80 hours a week, running up staggering overtime costs — $1.4 million in the 2014 fiscal year, $1.6 million in 2015 and $1.7 million in 2016.

The union representing the nurses, naturally, screamed bloody murder, accusing Gov. Bruce Rauner of trying "to bully and intimidate the nurses." It's understandable the union would object. But few will lose their jobs because the state said "most" of the nurses will be hired by the private contractor taking over the work, Wexford Health Services. The company has been providing health care services to the state since 1992, according to the Corrections Department, and currently has "about 1,000 Wexford medical professionals" working in the state's prisons.

Nurses who don't wish to make that move "will have opportunities to fill vacant nursing positions at other state agencies," according to a statement issued by the Corrections Department.

But the head of the Illinois Nurses Association said the gambit is "not going to work."

Almost as soon as the move hit the news, two state legislators — Sens. Andy Manar, a Democrat, and Sam McCann, a Republican — stepped up with legislation to block the move. They introduced a bill to block privatization of any more health and mental health services by the state's Corrections Department.

Similar legislation failed to become law during the last legislation session.

The shift in employment status puts the nurses in a difficult position. But the state of Illinois is not sitting so pretty itself.

It's effectively bankrupt, owes over $12 billion in unpaid bills, has had no budget for nearly two years and is underfunded on its public pensions by $131 billion.

In that context, something has to give. When there's no money, there's no money.

Unfortunately, the only thing our elected officials are doing about the state's financial woes is letting them get worse. There would be no need for layoffs of any kind in state government if our elected officials had taken care of business over the past 20 years. They didn't, fiddling while Rome burned.

Now the financial fire is flaring out of control, even as the folks in Springfield continue to play their silly and hugely destructive political games.

A couple weeks ago, it looked as if Democrats and Republicans in the Illinois Senate might reach a "grand bargain" budget and legislative compromise acceptable to Gov. Rauner. That still could happen, but the latest news is that Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan is prepared to go all four years of Rauner's term in office without passing a budget.

In other words, he's willing to wait to see if he can elect a Democratic governor in November 2018 to get the budget deal he wants.

Specifically, Madigan apparently is prepared to continue to reject anything Rauner proposes on the budget question in the hope the public will blame Rauner for the fallout and elect a Democrat in his place.

That may be an effective political tactic, but it's disastrous public policy.

Politics, however, has traditionally trumped policy in Illinois, even though the stakes involved in the current controversy far exceed those of previous political battles in Springfield.

It's been stated in this space so many times it's become tiresome. But compromise between the Democrats who control the General Assembly and the Republican governor is required.

When the public elected a divided government in 2014, it expected both sides to work together to serve the public interest. Voters didn't expect either side to argue that it's entitled to all it wants while the other is entitled to nothing.

So far, however, Madigan et al. have rejected all of Rauner's budgetary and economic turnaround proposals.

The Legislature didn't even pass one for the current year, and it's increasingly looking like it won't pass one for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

As the state's financial resources collapse further, as the pile of unpaid bills grows higher and as pension problems get even worse, the state will be forced to look further for ways to save money.

The nurses now are being asked to accept unpleasant change. Next week, who knows?

Real people are being hurt by the dogmatic politicians in Springfield who routinely cast themselves as public servants. It's time for both sides to recognize the scope of the disaster they're overseeing and work out their differences.