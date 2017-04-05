Justice Gorsuch?

The death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in early 2016 set off a huge political battle over the future of the federal courts.

By the end of the week — come hell or high water — the nomination of federal appeals court Judge Neal Gorsuch likely will be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Then the nation's highest court will be back to full strength at nine members.

But that will not happen without considerable discord caused by the Senate's minority Democrats' plan to filibuster Gorsuch's nomination. That move is expected to be met by the majority Republicans' vote to change the rules governing the filibuster by lowering the number of votes needed to end debate from 60 to 51, a simple majority of the 100-member Senate.

Democrats will shriek and howl about the GOP's decision to embrace the "nuclear option" of changing the rules for Supreme Court nominations, just as Republicans howled and shrieked about the Democrats' decision to do the same thing in 2013 for lower-court nominees.

Despite the discord, perhaps it's a good thing to eliminate the filibuster altogether for presidential appointments. Under new rules, neither party would be able to play parliamentary games with the other party's nominees.

Indeed, the revised filibuster rules should bring an end to 30 years of partisan warfare over federal judicial appointments. Starting in 1987, when Democrats targeted Reagan high court nominee Robert Bork, and running until 2016, when majority Republicans blocked a vote on Obama nominee Merrick Garland, the parties have been at each other's throats over the politics of federal judges.

Of course, none of this would be happening if federal judges themselves had chosen not to enter into, and decide by themselves, hugely controversial issues better left to the people's representatives in the Congress and in state legislatures. Once they did, the politicization of the appointment process was unavoidable.

Lost in all of this internecine warfare are the nominees themselves.

Garland, a federal appeals court justice, was an excellent nominee who had the misfortune of being nominated in a presidential election year following the sudden death of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Republican Senators, led by Kentucky's Mitch McConnell, decided to hold off on Garland's confirmation to let voters decide whether a Democratic or Republican president would pick Scalia's replacement.

Hillary Clinton's surprise loss left the decision to Republican President Donald Trump, who selected Gorsuch.

The veteran appeals court justice, who is from Colorado, also brings impeccable credentials to the confirmation process. But Democrats, still enraged over the treatment of Garland and grieving over Clinton's defeat, want Gorsuch's scalp as punishment for past wrongs.

Their bitterness is easy to understand. If the situation was reversed, Republicans would be screaming about Democratic tactics.

But that's what happens when the parties embrace new tactics. They achieve temporary victories while permanently escalating the tactics of political warfare.

When Democrats went after Bork over his conservative ideology, not his competence, Republicans decided to do the same thing to Democratic judicial nominees. When Democrats, led by U.S. Sens. Harry Reid, Charles Schumer and Dick Durbin, decided to change the filibuster rules to allow them to push Obama federal appellate nominees through, it was only a matter of time before Republicans would change the rules to prevent Democrats from blocking GOP Supreme Court nominees.

Under ordinary circumstances, there would be no real controversy over appointees like Garland and Gorsuch.

Republicans, of course, would have not been pleased by Garland's liberal judicial philosophy. But they would not have blocked his confirmation, just as they did not block Obama Supreme Court nominees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Democrats would not have been happy about Gorsuch's conservative philosophy. But they, too, recognizing his competence, would have confirmed him, just as they did with President George W. Bush nominees John Roberts and Samuel Alito.

But the rules have slowly changed since then, one party immediately adopting the scorched-earth tactics embraced by the other. Assuming the Democrats filibuster Gorsuch and the Republicans change the filibuster rule to end debate and force a vote, neither party will be able to block the other's nominee through endless debate.

There's rough justice in that approach, one that replaces the informal understanding pre-Bork with a formal rule that has the same effect of ensuring each nominee an up-or-down confirmation vote.