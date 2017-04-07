Democrats tout their agenda

With the 2018 election in sight, legislative Democrats are telling the public where they want to take the state of Illinois.

When then-candidate Bruce Rauner ran for governor of Illinois, his campaign was based on energizing the state's economy, reforming state government and straightening out the state's desperate financial woes.

He hasn't had much luck persuading the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to adopt his "Turnaround Agenda." Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan has rejected his proposals in toto, sparking a two-year state budget standoff that shows no signs of coming to an end.

With the 2018 gubernatorial elections in sight, Springfield Democrats have now fielded an "Illinois Comeback Agenda" of their own, one that stands in sharp contrast with that of Rauner's.

If the Rauner agenda is aimed at downsizing government, controlling spending and encouraging job creators, the Democrats' agenda is aimed at raising taxes on those they describe as wealthy, vastly expanding government services and spending on those in need, and reforming government through legislative redistricting and government consolidation.

The package of proposals aimed at the budget, government structure, education, community improvement and job growth was put together by liberal members of the Illinois House and Senate. The group is led by state Sen. Don Harmon, and its participants include local Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons.

The state's biggest problem, according to these Democrats, is the lack of sufficient revenues to support needed social welfare spending.

Their solution is to amend the Illinois Constitution, replacing the current 3.75 percent flat tax with progressive income tax rates that go up as an individual's or family's income increases. Although no specific rates would be included in the proposal, the Democrats say taxes would be increased only on the undefined rich. They contend a progressive income tax is needed to generate financial resources "while greedy corporations and the ultra-rich game the system for tax breaks."

The Democrats say "greedy corporations shouldn't get tax breaks ... that aren't available to small business." They also appear to call for a special tax on capital-gains income, asserting that "stock market income shouldn't be taxed at a vastly lower rate than income from working a job."

While contending that "the highest earners should pay more than working people and the poor," they call for expanding cash payments to "low-income working families" by increasing the earned income tax credit.

Their government reforms include redistricting reform, tighter restrictions on politicians who double- and triple-dip and take salary spikes "to game the pension system." They also propose restricting the opportunities for executive and legislative employees' to work as legislative lobbyists.

To create jobs, they're pushing for an increased minimum wage, earned sick and family leave time for "every worker," and rebuilding infrastructure.

Regarding child development and education, these Democrats call for "quality child care and pre-K" services for "every child" and adequate state funding for all schools in Illinois. Finally, they urge the elimination of "the practice of cash bond" for individuals charged with crimes, presumably minor crimes, so they can be released from jail, mental health and drug counseling for all who need it, protection for illegal immigrants who were brought illegally as children to this country, and universal access to health care.

Harmon's progressives describe themselves as a "group of regular old rank-and-file lawmakers who have the vision to see past the partisan bickering in Springfield."

"Our constituents are tired of the blame, tired of the posturing. They want a real way forward for our state. We agree, so we got together and came up with a plan," they said.

It's definitely a plan. But it's more than that — a liberal wish list that presupposes unlimited tax revenues to support hugely ambitious social welfare spending.

Republicans won't like it. Business groups will be horrified. Democrats will love it, mostly.

What about those in the middle, the people Democrats will need to drive Gov. Rauner from office?

In that respect, the Democrats' "Illinois Comeback Agenda" is a useful contribution to this state's ongoing political conversation, one that sharpens differences between competing political parties and makes it easier for voters to make their choices.